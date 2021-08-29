FAIRMONT — We are most remembered not by our achievements at work, but by our kindness and service to others. In the case of Paul Edwards, however, he will be remembered for both.
Paul E. Edwards Jr., 86, passed away Aug. 20 after a brief stay in the hospital. In the days following Edwards’s passing, Fairmont was a little less bright, a little more sad.
But leave a legacy he did. Edwards was known for his kindness, his ingenuity, his intelligence and his strength. The stories about Edwards are endless and uplifting. Some of those who were close to Edwards shared their stories here.
One of the many challenges professors face is the general indifference that’s often seen in college students. On one hand, college students may be passionate about sports or career aspirations, but it takes a heck of a lot of energy to get these same students interested in world affairs. Especially those things that are hard to stomach.
In his teaching, Edwards was able to combine his rich understanding of global problems with his fundamental belief that all humans deserve better. Through his dedication and authenticity, Edwards transformed his students from sleepy-eyed, apathetic youngsters into proactive young adults.
What his students say
Last spring was Edwards’s final teaching semester, and he taught his now-famous global crisis class. One student, Amber Meadows, recalled the impact Edwards had on her. “Dr. Paul, as we called him, was my instructor for Honors Future Global Crises last spring, his final semester here,” Meadows said. “He enabled me to see the severity of the issues we are facing throughout the world today, and encouraged his students to enact change and stand for what we believe in.”
Edwards clipped articles from national and international news sources and used those topical events to develop new curriculum. “He was splendidly innovative, designing new courses,” Fairmont State University English Professor and Edwards’ friend and colleague, J. Robert Baker said. “I saw in my files yesterday a copy of a syllabus for a special course he did in 1980 called World Hunger. He had collected various articles about hunger from many sources, and he really engaged the students in thinking about it.”
The students who had enrolled in the World Hunger class were pressed to think about what it meant to be in a country with so much wealth, and yet so much hunger. And not only in this country, but worldwide. “Paul asked them the meaning of what they were reading about, and he asked them what were they going to do about it,” Baker said.
But it wasn’t just his passion for teaching that made Edwards so influential in his students’ lives. It was his passion for people. “I am beyond fortunate to have had him as a professor and friend,” Meadows said. “He was the most compassionate, impactful person.”
“He led not only by the things he said but also by the way he lived his life,” Meadows said. “I cannot begin to imagine the lives he touched and changed for the better, including mine. I hope that I will one day be able to be half the person Dr. Paul was. He was loved beyond measure and will be missed dearly.”
Edwards’s commitment to activism wasn’t an occasional diversion, nor was it a pastime for a man nearing retirement. No, history shows that Edwards was making an impact on students’ lives for decades.
“He helped organize a number of classes for the first Earth Day in 1970,” Baker said. “He was instrumental in getting the college to start thinking about climate change — and that was 51 years ago. He had a wonderful ability to engage people at different levels on a common project.”
Setting an example for others
In 1972, Nancy and Stephen Smigocki had just moved to Fairmont. Stephen had accepted a position to teach art at Fairmont State.
Stephen casually asked a student about a class that was being taught by Edwards. Nancy explained that they were both surprised by the student’s response. “He said he had never seen anything like it. He said after Paul’s lecture, ‘we all stood up and clapped.’ It was 1972,” Nancy said. “Who did that kind of thing in 1972?”
“That shows the kind of person Paul was,” Nancy continued. “He had a love of knowledge — of learning — at every level.”
Nancy comes from a family of professors — and she’s married to a professor — so she has a unique understanding of the challenges of teaching college students. “It was almost like I studied Paul because I don’t know how he did it,” she said. “Honestly, Paul was the ideal college professor.”
For some years, students at Fairmont State could participate in community service and receive college credit for their service. Edwards was behind that initiative. “It was a project where, for certain courses, students could do community service and earn an hour of academic credit,” Baker said. “So they were learning and giving back to the community, and all of that was due to Paul Edwards.”
In 1984, Alieu Demba stepped into Edwards’s office to ask for directions to one of the campus offices. Demba had recently arrived in Fairmont, as an international student from The Gambia in West Africa.
“I was trying to find the financial aid office or the admissions office,” Demba said. “I stopped by his office to inquire, and my life changed forever from that moment.”
“I think it was his open heart, his compassion, his kindness,” Demba said. Edwards spent time getting to know Demba, and gave him encouragement during what must have been an intimidating time for the young man.
Demba had traveled more than 4,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean with the dream of earning a college education. “Paul wanted to know more about where I was from, my culture, and my aspirations for coming that far in pursuit of education, of higher learning, which wasn’t at that time available in The Gambia.”
“He took an interest in me,” Demba said. “I think that’s one of the amazing things about Paul — I am a Black African Muslim. We couldn’t have been more different on the outside, but felt totally the same on the inside.”
Demba’s life was enriched further when he enrolled in one of Edwards’s classes, Global Crisis. “The class was very much reflective of Paul’s international perspective and his interest in the pursuit of justice,” Demba said.
“The class was about global issues at the time — it was liberation struggles in Latin America, apartheid in South Africa, and poverty in West Virginia,” Demba said. “He opened my mind and my heart so much so that I started at Fairmont State the Global Crisis Society, where we had a lot of students participate.”
With Edwards’s guidance, Demba and several classmates traveled to the nation’s capital in the late 1980s. “One of the highlights was when Paul and a few students, including myself, went to Washington, D.C. — I think it was in 1987 or ‘88 — to protest against apartheid,” Demba said. The students carried an anti-apartheid sign that was made in Edwards’s garage.
“There was about 10 or 15 of us from Fairmont State,” Demba said. “It’s one of the fondest memories I have of Paul.”
More than a professor
After graduating from Fairmont State in 1989, Demba went on to earn a master’s of business administration at Marshall University, and now serves as the deputy director of the human resources department at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. In 2019, Demba was honored by Fairmont State for his work on global issues.
“Paul was more than a professor,” Demba said. “He was in so many ways a father, a friend, and his impact on me was beyond academic or intellectual. He professed the importance of being aware of our human interdependence. That’s all consistent with what I would call his global and human and spiritual perspective of life.”
In 1998, his first year teaching at Fairmont State, John O’Connor directed a production of Elie Wiesel’s “The Trial of God,” a play based in part on Wiesel’s Holocaust memoir “Night.” Because of the play’s gravity, O’Connor wanted to provide context to students.
“I wanted to have one or two post-performance panels with Fairmont State faculty and local clergy,” O’Connor said, so he sent emails to solicit help. “Paul answered my email and enthusiastically took part in two panels.”
When O’Connor saw Edwards earlier this summer — more than 20 years after the production — Edwards mentioned the play and his participation. “This is just one example of Paul’s collegiality, his abiding concern for social justice issues, and his understanding of the importance of co-curricular education,” O’Connor said.
An avid reader, Edwards took great care in understanding the dilemmas facing his brethren around the world. He kept up with social and political upheavals, so there’s a good chance he knew what was happening in Hungary in 2002. It was a time when the government went through a major shift, and according to historians, Hungary’s economy went into a free fall.
Papa to others
It was then that a young student showed up in one of Edwards’ classes. A young Gabor Nagy, recently of Hungary, had received international student status and landed at Fairmont State. Nagy wouldn’t have known at the time the impact Edwards would have on his life. But it is likely that Edwards knew what was happening in Nagy’s home country and thought he could provide the young man with a bit of stability.
It wasn’t long before Edwards befriended Nagy. And not long after that when Nagy began calling Edwards “Papa.”
“I am extremely fortunate to call this amazing man my father,” Nagy said, “but he was significantly more than that. He was a better father than my actual dad. He was my best friend, my mentor, my absolute rock, no matter the circumstances.”
Edwards and his wife, Peggy, took Nagy into their home and provided for him a life of support and encouragement. “They took me in under their wings as a young ambitious kid, and made my American dream come true.”
Later, Nagy graduated with honors from Fairmont State, then, with a scholarship, went on to WVU to continue his studies in civil engineering. But it was the lessons from Edwards that reached Nagy on a different level. “He was a never-ending treasure of wisdom and knowledge,” Nagy said, “and I tried to learn from him as much as I could.”
“I will always cherish the early mornings with coffee on the porch, and conversations about politics, relationships, and life in general. I could have sat there for hours,” Nagy said. “He used to say, ‘Kid, it doesn’t get better than this.’”
“I believe Professor understood early in his life what the important things were — relationships, mentoring and being there for others,” Nagy said, “and he lived every minute of it accordingly.”
Today, Gabor Nagy is a successful structural engineer at BCC Engineering in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. But his relationship with Edwards remains a highlight of his life. “He showed me how to be a better man by the exemplary way he lived his life. I believe I had the rare shining star in my life and it will not get better than him,” Nagy said. “I will do everything I can to live my life to make him proud, and to pay it forward as much as I can.”
“Professor Paul Edwards was an incredible man,” Nagy said. “In him I found a genuine, kind, intelligent and funny man. I truly believe his kind does not come often in anybody’s life.”
“He really was a champion of justice,” Baker said. “He wanted the poor fed, he wanted human rights to be respected and observed, he wanted the environment to be protected and cherished. But I think most of all, he wanted students — and maybe his friends, too — to become better than they thought they could be.”
“One of my neighbors who knew him said, ‘Losing Paul is too incredibly sad for words,’” Baker said. “And that sums it up exactly.”
