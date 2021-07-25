RIVESVILLE — Cancelled due to COVID-19 in 2020, the Paw Paw Fair made a triumphant return for 2021.
A fun-filled week came to the Paw Paw Fairgrounds in Rivesville. Following last year’s disappointing cancellation, fair organizers sought to make this year’s Paw Paw Fair one of the best yet.
The festivities started Tuesday with a parade through Rivesville and was followed by the Power Wheels Demolition Derby at the fairgrounds. The evening switched gears as the Miss Paw Paw pageant queen was crowned later that night.
Wednesday and Thursday saw more pageantry with the teen pageant, junior miss pageant and little miss pageant. Friday was the Thomas Motorsports Demolition Derby and musical performances by the Hillbilly Gypsies.
Saturday wrapped the week up with the truck mud bog, where drivers competed in several different classes to see who could drive through the 175-foot long mud pit the fastest.
Organizers and fairgoers alike were pleased with the turnout of this year’s fair.
“The fair this year has been great,” said Brycen Wolf, a fair organizer. “Especially after last year with COVID and everything, it’s getting more packed and I love seeing people come out here and having a good time.”
For Wolf, the normalcy of having the fair back and running is really what’s been nice about this year’s festivities.
“It feels like we’re starting to get back to normal honestly,” Wolf said. “Maybe we could have some more people, some people aren’t vaccinated so they aren’t coming out yet but hopefully next year we’ll be back to full capacity and everyone that wants to be here can be here.”
Averie Goshert, who was crowned Miss Paw Paw of this year’s fair, said that in the five years she’s come to the festival she’s never seen the crowds as full as they were this week.
“I don’t think I’ve ever see it this populated. I don’t think I’ve seen this many people out for the derby or the fair,” Goshert said. “The lines are crazy, the stands are selling out, I’ve never seen it before.”
But what’s probably the biggest attraction of the week was Saturday’s mud bog. Cars and trucks of all shapes and sizes came together to see who can gun it through the mud the fastest, and the proceeds fund the pageant queen’s trip to Charleston for the Fair and Festival Convention, where she will represent the Paw Paw Fair among all the other fairs in the state.
“Everything is volunteer here, so it’s really nice to see an outcome,” said David Bragg, vice president of the fair board. “All the work that these guys do to get everything together — it’s nice to see it appreciated.”
