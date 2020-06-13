Paycheck Protection Program application deadline looming

FAIRMONT — When the coronavirus pandemic began temporarily closing down small businesses, Roya Maher was unsure of her company's future.
As owner of A3L Federal Works, a tech company based in the I-79 Technology Park, Maher credits the Paycheck Protection Program for not having to lay off any of her 15 employees when the pandemic began.
"It was hard for us to meet some of our deadlines, but I was able to maintain all my employees and not lay anybody off," Maher said. "The Paycheck Protection Program, that was great, it really, really helped with expenses and planning."
The Paycheck Protection Program is federally-funded through the CARES Act and is meant to keep businesses financially afloat through the pandemic. The U.S. Small Business Administration helps administer the low-interest loans to small businesses, which can be 100 percent forgiven when used properly.
"It first opened up around April 3, and since that time it has been busy," said Steve Bulger, Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for the SBA. "In West Virginia alone, we have done $1.775 billion in loans to over 16,000 companies."
Now that businesses in some states have begun to reopen, the Small Business Administration has changed some of the policies of the Paycheck Protection Program. According to Bulger, there is still $125 billion available through the program, and the SBA is encouraging more business owners to apply because of some of the new provisions.
"What we were hearing as the program went on is some groups, especially restaurants and the hospitality industry, they were looking for some changes that would better suit their needs, given that they have really been forced to shut down completely," Bulger said. "Now that we're opening back up, they want to be able to use some of that money to pay their employees. That gives their business a chance to recover and then they can get back into a regular flow."
Bulger said the program now allows for employers to use some of the loan money for other business expenses, and still qualify for 100 percent forgiveness.
"Up until last week, it was an eight week forgiveness period," Bulger said. "You had to use 75 percent of those loan proceeds to pay employees their salary and benefits. If you did that, you would get 100 percent of the loan forgiven."
The time frame for loan forgiveness has also been extended, which Bulger said, is because business owners were worried about applying for a loan that they may not be able to complete in the original eight week period.
"Some companies felt they might not be able to achieve 75 percent or even more importantly, they couldn't do it within eight weeks," Bulger said. "Now, if you have one of these loans, you have six months to be able to use that money for paying your employees' salary and benefits. In addition to the time change, they decreased the percentage from 75 percent to payroll to only 60 percent."
Maher said being able to use Paycheck Protection funds for other expenses would have come in handy for her as well, although she had already received a loan in the early days of the program.
"Right now, we are being very, very cautious with our expenses," Maher said. "We had to pay the rent, even though we are not in the office."
Bulger also said that sole proprietors and self-employed workers qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program as well, because they, too, are likely suffering financially because of the pandemic.
"There have been tens of thousands of sole proprietors and self-employed individuals taking advantage of the program," Bulger said. "This program is basically open for any business from 500 employees all the way down to a sole proprietor, like a barbershop, for example."
Bulger emphasized the usefulness of PPP, and said that small business owners who had been weary of applying should give the Paycheck Protection Program another look now, because the application deadline has been extended to June 30.
"The clock is ticking," Bulger said. "The application deadline is set to end the end of this month, so what we're trying to do is let all small businesses know that if they haven't yet taken advantage... now with this much more lenient program, they may want to take another look."
So far, the Paycheck Protection Program has already supplied billions of funds to small businesses, but Bulger said he hopes to see it reach more.
"It has really been a big boost to small businesses over the past two months, just to get them through this period," Bulger said. "Overall, I would say it's a big success."
He also said the program could see more updates in the coming months, depending upon the situation the country finds itself in as states open back up for business.
"We'll have to see, honestly," Bulger said of further updates to the Paycheck Protection Program. "As things move forward here into the summer, we're just going to have to see if additional programs are needed."
For Maher, the program has been a great aid, and she said she hopes to see more business owners benefit from its funding.
"I'm very grateful for all the support," Maher said. "They gave me advice, and I hope that other companies have the same experience."
