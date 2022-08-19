For the past few days, seniors at Fairmont Senior High have been hitting the pavement. They’re painting their parking spaces prior to the opening of school on Monday, Aug. 22. Each parking space costs $20 and the privilege to personalize it with paint costs an additional $20. Mikayla Hose, shown here, paints “Let’s Go Bucs.” A member of the Pittsburgh Spirit softball team, she will attend college in Buffalo, New York. Other students were out with Hose. Rylee Lowther painted the challenge, “Take the Risk or Lose the Chance,” Jane Swensson painted an inspiring picture she saw online and Gabby Satterfield painted the number 23 as her year of graduation on Friday.

