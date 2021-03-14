FAIRMONT — Democrats in Congress continue to praise last week’s passage of the $1.9T American Rescue Plan that was pushed by the Biden Administration to aid those who’ve been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to Congress debating Biden’s proposal, the president said numerous times that America needed the relief bill because “People are hurting.”
In Marion County, the hurting Biden spoke of comes in various forms, such as opioid overdoses.
Members of the Quick Response Team, which was established in 2020 by the Marion County Health Department, works with anyone who has experienced a drug overdose and they see people who are hurting every day. Their goal is to sit down with the person who overdosed and have a conversation about how they can help.
“To be segregated even more and to be locked inside of your own head with nowhere to go, everything being closed [and] social distancing, depression levels sky rocket,” said Anthony Ours, a QRT peer recovery coach.
So what else does a person who is living though substance use disorder do, asked Ours. “They do drugs,” he said.
Ours’ fellow QRT team member Raven Hill said COVID-19 has made it difficult for them to get people into treatment.
“I think it’s made the medical clearance process a lot more difficult. Normally, we could just take somebody to detox and they don’t have to go through the whole medical detox process,” she said.
Because of COVID, those seeking treatment need to be tested for the coronavirus and each facility has different rules on how they admit patients.
“I definitely think with the facilities having outbreaks and having to quarantine people and having to cut the capacity of what’s allowed to have at the facilities, it’s made it harder on individuals, it’s made it harder on us,” said Hill.
Hill said if someone calls and says “Hey, I’m ready to go to treatment,” it may not be so simple because facilities are taking fewer clients due to the pandemic.
“I think that’s across the board with recovery housing. I think it’s with the homeless shelters. A lot of different organizations in the community aren’t operating,” said Hill.
Ours said this can be discouraging for someone who is ready to say they need help. If facilities are running at full capacity, Hill said, the beds are full because so many people are stepping up and asking for help because of the pandemic and what they are personally experiencing.
“We currently serve harm reduction clients as well as individuals that have suffered an overdose that are survivors of the overdose,” said Hill.
The Harm Reduction Clinic operates every Friday, where Hill said, the QRT generally sees around 25 clients seeking help.
“Some months are a little worse than others and especially being it was wintertime,” said Ours.
Hill said sometimes it’s as simple as people’s basic needs not being met. Sometimes it’s someone who isn’t ready for treatment but they don’t have housing or clothing. Seasonal depression also led to a lot of calls for service for the QRT.
“We use our resources to connect them to other organizations,” said Hill.
Ours said the QRT has seen an influx of overdoses during the pandemic, citing again that some months are different than others. Around the time stimulus checks were being issued, there seemed to be an uptick of overdoses.
“I think that there’s a lot more awareness that’s not only being brought to Fairmont but in all the areas here in West Virginia. People are struggling and it’s not just substance use, it’s mental health issues, a lot of times people have underlying traumas that are causing them to use,” said Hill.
Hill said the need is much broader than substance use. It’s their job, not only as they work through their own personal recovery themselves but as peer recovery coaches to connect people to other resources to help them.
“We’ve had a lot of good feedback, we’ve had a lot of good partnerships and everybody is seeing that it’s definitely a need,” said Ours.
Hill said sometimes it takes multiple discussions with an overdose survivor before they agree to enter treatment. Sometimes people go to treatment and are there for a couple of days but decide they’re not ready and leave treatment.
“We build a relationship with those people on a professional level to where they feel that we’re not upset with them and we’re there to support them,” said Hill.
The QRT has built relationships with the Fairmont Police Department, 911 and the Marion County Rescue Squad, which are all huge contributors to the QRT. Agencies talk to each other and work together and contact peer recovery coaches, which are funded through a grant. There are four peer recovery coaches in Marion County, but Hill said that’s not enough.
“We’re hoping to get at least three more individuals added on to be able to meet those needs,” said Hill.
Ours said working with people in addiction makes him reflect on how he used to live his life during addiction.
“Now we can look back and be like ‘I’ve been there and now I’m here.’ No matter how bad of a day I’m having I can always reflect on how my life used to be,” said Ours.
Hill said they have to work on their own recovery and have healthy coping mechanisms along with their own self-care.
“I think reflecting on it and saying everyday is a new day I think that’s something I look at and try to think about obviously reminding myself of where I was and where I’m at now is a big thing,” said Hill.
Millions of Americans lost their jobs during the pandemic, which created a housing crisis and elevated such problems as food insecurity. Many renters who could not afford to pay their rent ended up on the street. Marion County social service agencies have a multitude of resources for those who are hurting due to housing and food insecurity.
According to 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 29.0 percent of all children in West Virginia live in a family that is either not getting enough to eat or is behind on housing payments.
Frank Jarman, executive director of the Marion County Family Resource Network, said the organization collaborates with other nonprofits that work with children and families.
“We continually get calls from folks who need resources and one of the largest ones we’ve seen is paying rent,” he said.
Jarman’s staff refers callers to The Connecting Link or the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority. Jarman said even with the laws that have been put in place to keep people from being evicted there is more and more pressure on people to find money to pay their landlords. The network works with different churches to find help as well.
Jarman said that food insecurity is always an issue even before the pandemic. He said the organization gives supplies to the Soup Opera, which provides warm meals seven days a week and also operates a food pantry to help people keep food on the table. Connecting Link also coordinates food giveaway events through the Mountaineer Food Bank.
“A truck will come to Palatine Park and they will give away thousands of pounds of food and families can drive in, there’s no requirements, no proof of income,” said Jarman.
The Family Resource Network also provides parenting classes and supplies through its Connecting Cafe program for new parents. Jarman said as couples are having new babies during the pandemic, it’s harder for them to find supplies for babies.
Helping people and making sure they’re safe is the goal of many organizations that assist low-income, impoverished or homeless people.
“Typically my case load consist of 15 to 20, I have over 80 right now,” said Trish Papalii, a homeless stabilization worker at Monongahela Valley Association of Health Centers on Locust Avenue.
Since coming to MVA in November 2020, Papalii has helped individuals with such issues as job insecurities to inability to pay rent. Papalii and her co-workers said these insecurities — whether they be food related or job related — became heightened during the pandemic.
However, some individuals don’t want treatment, they just want someone to talk to. United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties providea that through their 2-1-1 hotline.
Sara Quigley, the AmeriCorps 211 coordinator for United Way, is the voice behind the phone if someone dials 211 in Marion County. She can take a call one minute about registering for a COVID vaccine and the next minute someone calls asking about something completely different.
“People call me and ask me questions about anything going on in their life,” said Quigley. “Sometimes it’s simple questions and sometimes it’s very complex issues I have to find the answers for.”
But 211 is more than a job to Quigley, it can mean the world to a caller just to have someone on the other end of the phone who cares.
“I am learning the extent of people’s struggles in a way I never thought I would,” Quigley said. “It’s made me more empathetic to situations and it’s made me feel more connected to the community.
“It’s been a rewarding experience for me. But I really just want people to get the help they need.”
A major part of Quigley’s job is referring people to other resources so they can receive help and sometimes that help comes just in time.
