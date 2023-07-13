FAIRMONT — Winston the dog could find himself on a mural somewhere in Fairmont if Casey Johnson’s request to city council gets through to the right people in city government.
Tuesday, Johnson addressed Fairmont City Council where he announced that Winston passed away on Monday.
“I’ve ran bills through the Capitol for animal abuse in his name,” Johnson wrote in a letter addressed to council members. “He is/was a beacon of hope for animals across the state. He proved that one voice makes a difference to rally a community!”
Council member Chuck Warner read the letter to council during yesterday’s meeting. Winston was the victim of animal abuse in 2018, when his former owner left the dog for dead in Rivesville. The dog was found zipped inside a blue/red cooler bag along with a Twilight book and a CVS card. Police traced the card back to the owner.
Johnson asked city council to consider painting a mural in Winston’s memory. He added that the dog has a Facebook page with nearly 900 likes and 450 comments on his last Facebook post.
Warner said the request was motivating the council, which already has beautification plans for the city. This request could fall in line with those plans.
“Winston was an attention getter, heartwarming. A decision on the mural would be very positive,” he said.
Warner said the city manager and city planner would mostly be responsible for the decision. However, he pointed out that since the current manager, Valerie Means, is retiring in September, the decision may fall into the hands of an incoming city manager.
The decision would have to wait for the appointment of a new manager and would not be done by an interim manager. Therefore, there is no immediate answer to Johnson’s question. However, in the meantime, Warner said he would talk to others on the council about a potential mural.
Jonna Spatafore, Marion County Humane Society director, worked with authorities directly after Winston’s rescue to rehabilitate him. Spatafore recalled the dog was in bad shape when they received him, he was rushed to the vet following his transfer. The shelter had to raise money to get bloodwork and cataract surgery for the dog.
The shelter posted on Facebook about the dog in an attempt to find out what had happened to him. The post went viral. It garnered so much attention that even the Humane Society of the United States offered a $5,000 reward for information.
Following his adoption to a happier home, Winston’s experience pushed Johnson to try and pass a new animal cruelty law in 2019.
Current laws make it hard to prosecute animal cruelty. To be charged with a felony, the prosecutor would have to prove the animal was tortured. In Winston’s case, initially, only his dead body within the bag he was stuffed into would have brought about a felony conviction. However, they were able to prove torture later on, leading to a felony conviction. Winston himself became a rallying point for animal rights.
“It’s so hard to prove that torture was done to him,” Spatafore said. “It’s so hard to prove animal cruelty and to get it convicted as a felony, where a lot of times it should be but it’s not.”
As proposed, Winston’s Law would have added harsher penalties for animal cruelty. Unfortunately, the law did not pass.
Fortunately, the rest of Winston’s story was a lot happier. He was fortunate to have lived in a loving home, his final moments with those he loved and loved him back. Johnson’s mural request is ample proof of that.
“I think it should be, because he represents to all his followers and everybody who was involved and went to his court appearance, he’s kind of like a rally point for people,” Spatafore said. “So yeah, I would like to see something put out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.