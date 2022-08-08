Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.