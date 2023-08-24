PHILIPPI — Cradled in an alley of downtown Philippi, Artefaktual Comics and Games stands apart from the businesses that surround it.
Chalk-drawn arrows and stars guide passersby down an asphalt pathway and toward the old brick storefront.
Here, posters of cartoon characters span colorful window sills and doorways, throwing into relief a sense of whimsy that has made the store a refuge for local creatives and comic lovers for more than three years.
Tucked away in a corner of the sales floor, owner Gretch Corley is hard at work examining a set of action figures donated by a community member.
After a brief examination period, Corley can identify where the set originated — and the specifications that make each piece unique.
Corley’s expertise comes from a lifelong passion for comics and gaming, but that alone did not allow her to open the store.
After graduating from Fairmont State University, Corley took a marketing job in Baltimore, which she said gave her the experience and insight necessary to bring the world of comics to the heart of Barbour County.
At her marketing job, Corley specialized in comic books and learned the ins and outs of the industry, from publishing to distribution to retail.
“It’s a very complicated situation,” she said — and one with seemingly deliberate barriers to entry.
Corley moved through various positions, but kept within the orbit of the world of comics.
From these experiences, she noticed that industry jargon and pre-existing connections posed barriers for retailers, distributors, and fans hoping to turn a passion into a career — especially women.
“You have like two decades of mostly dudes who insulated themselves in this fandom,” Corley said. “People feel like you’re speaking in code and leaving them out on purpose.”
While doing freelance editing for publishers in Minneapolis, Corley founded Girls Only Comic Club, a special interest group that aimed to introduce women and girls to the art form and help them connect with fellow fans.
The club served as a space “where there are no wrong questions,” Corley said. She added that the club emphasized the value of women and girls finding the comics that interest them, regardless of what was deemed valuable by a historically exclusionary literary canon.
“It’s OK if the only comics you’ve ever read are webtoons,” she said. “It is OK to say, ‘I don’t like superheroes.’”
By redefining what constitutes a true comic lover, Corley emphasized the playing field has been made more level for women and girls looking to get involved in the field.
“Asking me a million questions about Superman isn’t going to work on me, because I’m not even interested” in the first place, she said.
After her time in the Midwest, Corley moved back to West Virginia, where she took a job directing youth engagement for the Philippi Public Library.
At the library, Corley developed events such as Free Comic Book Day, which helped her see the demand for local art, comics and gaming hubs.
In June 2021, Corley founded Artefaktual in Philippi, using her industry experience to offer the local community comics on a wider scale. As time went on, Corley said she began to see other, adjacent community needs, from art and gaming supplies to community-building events.
Throughout its lifetime, Artefaktual has expanded its mission to meet residents where they’re at, testing out new programming and supplies community members might not otherwise be able to access.
“A lot of these kids, they’re just not getting exposed to stuff anymore,” Corley said, citing nationwide cuts to art education. In rural areas especially, this exacerbates a lack of resources, she added.
“For some people, they can’t get out of the county,” Corley added. “If they can’t get it here, they can’t get it anywhere.”
Corley noted that services such as Amazon can potentially reduce these barriers to access, but maintained that regional inequalities also surface in areas such as computer access and internet literacy; areas which, in turn, push art and literature out of reach.
As the years go on, Corley said she is proud of what her business has accomplished, and especially the ways it contributes to the town of Philippi and the small business scene locally.
Moving forward, Corley wants her store to grow even more, but said she first needs support from the city in the form of building codes and small business protections.
For now, though, Corley said she hopes that community members continue to visit her store and shop locally, especially those who want more for the town.
Many people get trapped in a mindset of “‘Philippi doesn’t have anything, I can’t wait to graduate and leave Philippi,” Corley said. “At times that’s been true, but I don’t think that’s fair to the business owners.”
Instead, Corley emphasized the value of investing in the local community, and working toward a world that better suits the needs of all residents. “Philippi deserves better,” she said.
“If you don’t see an event you want, make one,” Corley added. “Go start a music festival. Go do something.”
