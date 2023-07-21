FAIRMONT — Since 2021, the town of Philippi has hosted Lurch Fest, a celebration centered around the Addams Family character Lurch: a butler brought to life by late Philippi native Ted Cassidy.
But, according to Gretch Corley, owner of Artefaktual Comics and Games, the festival is only telling part of the story. And, this year, her store is encouraging community members to engage with Cassidy’s legacy in its entirety.
“My only gripe about the festival is that it’s kind of singled in on this one character, and he played a variety of roles,” she said.
Corley noted that many of Cassidy’s characters, including Lurch, have revolved around the actor’s height: He measured an above-average 6-foot-9. In turn, Corley explained that Cassidy was often relegated to “monster roles” like Lurch, which “didn’t give him an opportunity to express his creativity” in diverse ways.
“From what I’ve studied of Ted’s life and career, that was something that he really had to grapple with,” she said. “That all the things that he wanted to do professionally were always cut short by just how big he was.”
Corley emphasized that Cassidy was more than his height, and had an extensive career as a poet, playwright, musician, and voice actor. Corley noted that many current Philippi residents who lived at the same time as Cassidy can speak to the “wonderful, kind, and generous person he was.”
“We’re doing an event in the town that he’s from, with people who knew that stuff about him,” she said. “I think it’s really critical to remember to treat him with some humanity.”
For Corley, showing Cassidy “some humanity” comes in many forms; and this year, it comes through an art contest run by her comic store.
While Artefaktual has hosted competitions and giveaways before, this is the establishment’s first-ever art contest. Corley said that it participates in the venue’s broader attempt to bring art to a region of Barbour County where the arts can be harder to access.
“I have started carrying a lot of art supplies in the store because it’s such a small town, and we’re so isolated from so many other areas,” she said. “I’ve become a catch-all for a lot of things Philippi doesn’t have otherwise, and comic books are nothing if not art appreciation.”
Recently, Corley piloted a new weekly art therapy program through the store, providing attendees materials to create pieces of their own. Participants can explore new materials, like watercolor or oil paint, which they might not find elsewhere in Philippi.
As she prepares for this year’s Lurch Fest, Corley said she is looking forward to seeing what the community enters in her contest, with artwork going on display in the store during the festival.
Materials for the contest are provided by the store itself: interested parties of all ages can visit Artefaktual to pick up a sheet of 11-by-17-inch mixed media paper, and use any medium they would like “to bring Ted Cassidy’s persona to life,” according to a July 17 press release.
The store also offers participants access to a free art resource library within the store, where they can select materials to use during open hours.
Entries are due Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. They can be submitted in person in the store at 47 South Main St. in Philippi.
Winners receive prizes, too. First place receives a $100 Artefaktual gift card, second gets a $50 gift card, and third gets a $25 gift card.
Corley said she hopes people will have fun with the contest, and hopes to see a “variety of mediums” and work that “makes people think about Ted as a person and less of Lurch the character.” Members of the public will vote on which pieces they like the best.
Corley is excited for what’s to come. “It’s pretty new,” but “it’s meant to be fun,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.