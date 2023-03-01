FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College has announced the finalists in its nationwide presidential search.
Three candidates have been selected to interview and tour the college’s four campuses in mid-March.
Cory Clasemann, currently an independent consultant in Indianapolis, IN worked for Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis for a decade, including, during that time, roles as the associate vice president, vice president for student success and chief student affairs officer, and assistant vice president of institutional research.
Prior to his time at Ivy Tech, Clasemann served as director of institutional effectiveness at the University of Indianapolis and as the curriculum coordinator at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. During the past year he has served as a limited-term lecturer at Purdue University.
Milan S. Hayward is currently the vice president, school of career and corporate training at Virginia Western Community College and has served in that role since 2016.
Prior to this position, Hayward held positions as a guest scholar at Old Dominion University in Virginia, as executive director of grants and special projects for Northern Virginia Community College and as the director of a 7-college national consortium leading a “Credential to Careers” grant for Northern Virginia Community College.
Additional positions at Northern Virginia Community College included those of special assistant in academic affairs for career and technical education, dean of science and applied technologies, and as the program director and faculty in the automotive technology program.
Richard Shrubb has served as an associate professor, member of the graduate faculty, and coordinator of the doctor of education program at Louisiana Tech University since 2016.
Prior to his current position, Shrubb served as the president of Minnesota West Community and Technical College. His additional professional experiences include his position as vice president of academic and student affairs at Terra State Community College in Ohio, and dean of general education and campus dean at Southern State Community College in Ohio.
At the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Wisconsin, he served as the program director of technical communication, associate professor in the general studies department and the assessment coordinator. His teaching experience also includes his time as a full-time English instructor at Pearl River Community College in Mississippi.
Kathleen Nelson, Pierpont’s interim president, will continue to lead the college until approximately July 1, 2023.
"We have, collectively, worked as a learning community to enhance educational opportunities for students, to connect with our educational partners in both higher education and the public school system, and to connect with the communities and businesses within the 13 counties we serve. North Central West Virginia has a strong higher education leader in Pierpont Community and Technical College. I look forward to our Board of Governors’ selection of a permanent president who will continue to move our college into a bright future."
As updates on campus visits by the finalists, including open forums open to the public, are announced, information will be noted on the Pierpont website.
