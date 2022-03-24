FAIRMONT — With the legislature over and no bill approved to re-merge Pierpont Community & Technical College with Fairmont State University, many community leaders are looking on wondering what’s next.
Tuesday evening, Pierpont’s Board of Governors met for the first meeting since the failure of Senate Bill 653, which called for a re-merger.
The meeting was attended by over 20 individuals in person and around another 30 via Zoom. In the room were the usual Pierpont staff and faculty, but the meeting was also attended by Dels. Guy Ward, R-50, and Danielle Walker, D-51, as well as State Sen. Bob Beach, D-13.
Though the most notable attendees were members of the West Virginia Council for Community & Technical College Education. Representing the council were Chancellor Sarah Tucker, and Vice Chancellor Chris Treadway.
The board had a packed agenda that drew attention from the faculty and community. While most of the controversial items were tabled until the board’s next meeting, Tuesday’s meeting gave a glimpse of an independent Pierpont.
Based on the 2021 memorandum of understanding signed by Fairmont State and Pierpont to fully split, Pierpont must remove all its programs from Fairmont State property by June of this year. The four major programs that need to move are culinary arts, aviation maintenance, veterinary technology and early childhood education.
VetTech’s move and construction
The board first heard an update on the status of moving the college’s VetTech program, which is currently housed on Fairmont State’s Locust Avenue campus.
Over the summer of 2021, Pierpont purchased a building just across the street from the Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg. Plans call for the building to be remodeled and outfitted to house a state-of-the-art VetTech facility.
Tuesday, the board heard the cost of the project and the final price of the lowest bid. The board has already committed $850,000 in capital funds to the project. Alongside money brought in from the WV Community & Technical College System, the total invested in the new facility is over $1.7 million.
The board was informed by the college’s chief financial officer, Dale Bradley, that the bid came in even higher than anticipated and the board needed to commit almost $690,000 more dollars to the process, hiking the total investment up to $2.4 million.
“I was shocked when the bids came in. It’s not a good time to be building,” Bradley said to the board.
Several of the board members were concerned about the increasing costs and the limited funds the school has to move all four programs, however, it was in Bradley’s estimation that the remaining $1.4 million the college has in its capital funds will be enough to move three of the four programs.
The board hesitantly approved the allocation of the extra money required.
Early Childhood Education relocation
Pierpont’s Early Childhood Education Program also resides on Fairmont State’s Locust Avenue campus. Tuesday, David Beighley, Pierpont’s dean of general education and professional studies, presented his plan to relocate the program at a minimal cost.
Beighley’s plan would move the program and its laboratory preschool to the third floor of the Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg, where the main expenses would be moving of equipment and minor remodeling.
All costs would be covered by around $200,000 of American Rescue Plan funds the ECE program received, due to their affiliation with Marion County Schools.
“The way I see it, this option would be at no cost aside from moving equipment, and some minor renovations,” Beighley said.
The board gave the greenlight for Beighley to begin moving the program and he assured them the program could be moved by the June deadline to resume normal operations in the fall.
Aviation Maintenance and Culinary Arts
The plan to relocate the Culinary Arts program was locked in in February when the board allocated $400,000 to lease a space in the Middletown Commons for the program.
According to Bradley, that plan is moving along and bids for equipment purchases will be opened in the next week.
The Aviation Maintenance program is still an enigma for the board, the administration and the state.
When the bill to merge the schools was still being considered, the House of Delegates crafted an amended version that would have transferred ownership of the program to Fairmont State. Since that plan fell through, the program still faces a deadline to move off of Fairmont State’s property at the hangar at the North Central West Virginia Airport this summer.
Bradley candidly said during the meeting that the Aviation Maintenance Program would be one of the most expensive to move, likely costing more than the college’s capital funds budget of $2.5 million.
While the dust has still yet to settle around the issue of the ownership of the maintenance program, the board voted to create a committee to explore new locations and possible collaborations.
