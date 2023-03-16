FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College is in the final stretch to hire its new president.
Two weeks ago, the school’s search committee narrowed the field down to three finalists — Cory Clasemann, former president of student success at Ivy Tech Community College; Milan Hayward, vice president of the school of career and corporate training at Virginia Western Community College; and Richard Shrubb, former president of Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
The three candidates toured Pierpont’s campuses this week and met with various groups in both open and closed sessions. Each candidate also participated in their own public forum open to faculty, staff, students and the community.
Tuesday, Clasemann and Hayward fielded questions, while Shrubb did the same on Wednesday.
The topics brought up by the attendees were varied, but several subjects of import were addressed to each of the candidates individually.
The future of Pierpont
In the last several years, Pierpont has endured takeover attempts, separation agreements, property disputes, all of which have culminated in something of an identity crisis for the college.
The three candidates were asked how their experiences could get Pierpont back on track.
Hayward focused on the school’s lack of identity and said his solution would be something to the effect of a campaign that directly targets what the college is and where it’s going.
“As far as what the president can directly influence, the change in perception will come from the personal relationships with the 13 school superintendents in our services area, the political and municipal leaders in those 13 counties... I think that will help at the institutional level,” Hayward said. “All these organization have their own institutions to protect... and they don’t want to recommend something they can’t fully trust.”
Clasemann believes his leadership style is the best fit for the presidency at Pierpont because of his track record of transparency and open communication with all the involved parties.
When Pierpont faced the question of dissolution, the faculty and staff felt they were left out of the loop and not included in the discussion. Clasemann’s answer seemed to follow in that idea.
“My general rule of thumb is that if someone is going to be impacted by my decision they should be represented by a voice. I never walk into a room assuming I’m the smartest person because I’m not usually,” Clasemann said. “After we leave the room following these big discussions, I want to be able to come before the campus and say, ‘This is the decision we made and this is why.’”
Shrubb leaned on his past experiences, namely his time as a college president during the Great Recession, so he’s no stranger to piloting a college through a difficult time.
“If I get hired, I’ll stay here for the duration. I don’t want to change jobs again and I think the thing that would best suit this 13 county region and Pierpont itself is showing we have longevity and we have predictability and we have an institutional identity that is unique,” Shrubb said. “I have direct experience at a college that’s just like this too and that’s going to matter a lot.”
Higher education post-pandemic
All three candidates were asked how COVID-19 reshaped higher education. Hayward sees this as an opportunity for colleges like Pierpont to educate individuals to not only excel in the field of study but to excel in society.
“Stakeholders say we’ve got to have results right now. The problem is people don’t work like that. This isn’t the 1950s, this isn’t the 1800s this isn’t the picture of all the kids going to work at the glass factory because that’s where they had to work,” Hayward said. “People have choices these days. We have to recognize that these are unique individuals, nurture personal relationships and model cultural expectations and that’s what I do.”
Clasemann focused on e-learning and how that has opened the door to alternative classroom types and learning paths for students. Prior to COVID, online classes were commonplace, but the pandemic erased the stigma about online classes.
His hope is that hybrid models can be implemented at Pierpont in ways that help students with their learning styles rather than acting simply as a convenient alternative.
“We know that oftentimes students take online courses because they think it’ll be easier when we know that’s not the case most times. My dream scenario is that we can sit down with a student before they take an online course and... show them an example syllabus and show them that this is the engagement we’re expecting in this course,” Clasemann said. “We know the demand for online is increasing because of the flexibility, so we need to be willing to have those conversations with students.”
Shrubb focused on the digital divide that was laid bare by the pandemic and how institutions like Pierpont need to be ready for emergencies.
“With vaccinations we will overcome COVID but then it’ll be something else, it just will. What we need to remember is our responsiveness to COVID, not necessarily exactly what we did but our flexibility and responsiveness,” Shrubb said. “Change is going to keep coming at us and there will always be something.”
Why Pierpont
The question that opened the discussion for each of the candidates ended with, “Why did you choose to apply to Pierpont.”
Each of the candidates gave different reasons and each applied at during different periods of the search.
Hayward saw the initial posting for the position last spring, just after the drama of the final fairmont State merger attempt was slowing. He loved the look of the school and related to the motto, “Education that works,” but he wasn’t quite ready to commit knowing what he knew about the situation. He passed on that first application.
“And I’m glad I did. A lot needed to happen before this institution could commit to a permanent president,” Hayward said. “This time when I saw that vacancy come back, I had the same inclination to apply as I did before, but it looked like the right pieces were in place and I didn’t hesitate.”
Clasemann’s answer was more student-centric. His interest in Pierpont was fueled by the drive of the faculty, staff and administrators who have stuck by the institution through the difficult times of the last several years.
“Here you care about community and you care about your students. I would not go anywhere where the students and the community are not the center of anything and everything that you do,” Clasemann said. “That was my biggest criteria when applying. I’m always looking for ways to better support and cater to students.”
Shrubb applied in June of 2022 and said he felt that his credentials and experiences matched so perfectly with the posting that he couldn’t help but apply.
“The future is bright for this region and it is bright for this college. Selfishly, I want to be part of that. You’re going to do great things and go toward a bright future,” Shrubb said. “The past dozen or so years you’ve been through a lot and the fact you were able to thrive through that means so much more to me”
The college’s presidential search committee will continue to discuss the final three candidates and expects to have a final candidate chosen by the end of the month.
