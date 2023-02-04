WHITE HALL — The Middletown Commons has shops, restaurants, a hospital and now a culinary academy.
Pierpont Community & Technical College’s Culinary Academy was one of the last remaining programs housed on Fairmont State University’s Locust Avenue campus. Now it has a home of its own.
“When our students came in and saw the new space, their faces just lit up,” Culinary Arts Instructor Sarah Feltz said.
That was two weeks ago on Jan. 23 when Pierpont’s 60 students enrolled in the school’s three culinary pathways sat in their new classrooms at the Middletown Commons.
The newly renovated, 9,000 square-foot space holds classrooms, storage, faculty offices and two large kitchen spaces fully customized to fit the needs of both the culinary and baking programs
When the programs were located on the Fairmont State campus in the first floor of the Education Building, the culinary and baking programs had to share one kitchen, which resulted in cramped spaces and scheduling issues.
These issues were compounded by the fact that the space they were using was originally built for family and consumer science classes, a more modern term for the traditional home economics classes.
The chefs and instructors at Pierpont had to retrofit the space for commercial-grade cooking.
Now the students and faculty enjoy their own spaces specifically tailored to their needs, with plenty of space including rooms for laundry, dish washing and janitorial equipment.
“We remodeled that old space and tried to make it like a kitchen, but this space we designed for instruction but also to be closer to what you’d see in an actual restaurant,” said Allison McCue, the instructor for the Baking and Pastries program.
The new space cost Pierpont just under $500,000 to complete and the school is leasing the space for $125,000 annually. Much of the equipment in the new space was taken straight from Fairmont State’s campus and repurposed.
For a program like culinary arts, it’s paramount that the instruction space be as close to what students will experience in the industry after school.
In addition to the upgrade in facilities, all the kitchen equipment has been outfitted with caster wheels, so the spaces can be rearranged to best fit the lab or class for that day’s lesson plan.
The culinary program took a winding path before finally moving off of Fairmont State’s campus. Much of the 2021-22 school year was fraught with uncertainty for many of the faculty at Pierpont.
Once a 2021 plan to re-merge Pierpont and Fairmont State fell through, the faculty and administrators scrambled to pin down plans to relocate programs that were still located on Fairmont State’s campus.
David Beighley, Pierpont’s dean of general education and professional studies, was tasked with some of the relocation efforts and oversees the culinary programs. He presented relocation plans to the board of governors and has been with the project since the beginning.
Today, his office is in the new location at the Middletown Commons and he’s pleased with how everything had turned out.
“For us, this is everything we had needed to have in place just to expand our program and to enhance our offerings and allows us to do so many more things that we couldn’t have at the other location,” Beighley said.
During fall semester, culinary students were taking their lecture classes at Pierpont’s Advanced Technology Center and were “chomping at the bit” to get their hands dirty with lab assignments, according to Beighley.
“I’m excited to see them do the work that they came to Pierpont for,” he said. “We’re all really looking forward to seeing those students in the labs.”
Moving forward, the chefs and instructors hope to really create their own identity within the community. The new facility has the capability to transform its classrooms into dining spaces so the possibility of community events and catering is something to look forward to.
At the Locust Avenue campus, the culinary program was hidden away. They didn’t get many visitors, and those who did visit thought the school was part of Fairmont State.
McCue said one of the things she’s most looking forward to is giving the academy the notoriety and recognition it deserves. At the new location, people have already stopped by to ask about the program.
“We’re going to create our own identity within the community and we can do that now that we have our own space,” McCue said. “We have restaurants all around us, and we already have so much interest just from being here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.