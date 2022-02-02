FAIRMONT — North Central West Virginia’s career-training college is adding new programs in the growing field of medical billing and records.
Pierpont Community and Technical College wants to ensure its graduates are a part of the health care industry’s expected 16 percent growth that is expected to take place between now and 2030.
“As the population continues to age and the health care industry grows, so does the need for trained healthcare professionals,” Pierpont interim dean of the School of Health Sciences Amy Cunningham said.
Pierpont has created two new programs in the healthcare arena, a Medical Billing and Coding Certificate of Applied Science and Electronic Health Record Specialist Advanced Skill Set, while also revising its Licensed Practical Nurse program curriculum.
“Health care professionals will always be vital to the country’s infrastructure,” Cunningham said. “Students who pursue a health science program will enjoy job security.”
Medical Billing and Coding is considered the backbone of the health care revenue cycle that ensures health care providers are compensated in a timely fashion for services provided to patients.
Electronic Health Record Specialists are instrumental in ensuring the accuracy and efficacy of the electronic health record. The federal Electronic Medical Records Mandate requires health care providers to convert all medical charts to a digital format. The result is that trained EHR professionals are in high demand, with huge growth in the profession projected over the coming years.
“LPNs are in high demand and are able to perform many of the same duties of a Registered Nurse,” Cunningham said.
The health care industry is expected to rapidly grow in West Virginia and across the United States. That growth allows students to choose where they want to live and work. Working in a health care career is also a rewarding career, Cunningham said.
“A hallmark of Pierpont is the ability to craft and develop programs that meet the needs of our workforce economy and industries,” Pierpont Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Michael Waide said. “The innovation or reimagination of these programs showcases Pierpont’s rapid response to meet the health care industry’s needs for a skilled and qualified workforce in North Central West Virginia.”
Students who complete these programs may start careers in outpatient clinics, doctor’s offices, dental practices, hospitals, rehab hospitals. These careers also allow for professionals to work as consultants, and most medical coders now work at home.
“These programs offer comprehensive training for students to join the rapidly growing health care industry,” Cunningham said. “These short-term options will offer Pierpont’s student population specialized training to serve our growing workforce needs while enjoying a rewarding career.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.