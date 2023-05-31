FAIRMONT — Soon, students across the state will have access to dual credit opportunities while in high school.
Representatives from Pierpont Community & Technical College joined with members of the West Virginia Virtual Academy on Tuesday to sign a memorandum of understanding to offer dual credit opportunities to the academy’s students in an online format.
The Virtual Academy is one of several online charter schools that sprung up through the pandemic after the state legislature passed several allowances that paved the way for the creation of public online charter schools.
The program is an extension of K12, a company that uses public funds to provide tuition-free, online education to students. Its parent company, Stride Inc., is considered a major provider of online learning resources.
West Virginia Virtual Academy just finished its first full school year in 2022-23 with just over 500 students in Kindergarten through 10th grade and has over 600 enrolled for the 2023-24 school year.
The memorandum signed by Pierpont and West Virginia Virtual Academy opens Pierpont’s new College Academy to WVVA students. The College Academy allows high school freshmen to commit to a series of dual credit courses that will award them with a Liberal Studies Associate Degree right out of high school.
Before the agreement was in place, the College Academy was limited to Pierpont’s 13-county service area, now its classes are available statewide.
“This takes us from just focusing around the location of our service region and redefines what that service region looks like,” Pierpont College Academy Director Joni Gray said. “This is an exciting and important step.”
The hope is that incoming freshmen enrolled in West Virginia Virtual Academy will take advantage of the College Academy this fall.
While West Virginia Virtual Academy is new to the education system and new to the state, the programs’ board chair, Bryan Hoylman, believes the program is off to a successful start.
“It’s been a very good first year, I mean it’s new for us and it’s new for the state but it’s gone really well,” Hoylman said. “That’s thanks to our staff and our education provider, Stride.”
Pierpont’s College Academy is currently available in several school districts around the state, including Marion and Monongalia Counties, where the program is slated to kick off in the fall.
The program itself is worthwhile for students no matter their post-secondary plans, according to Gray. A degree of any sort has tremendous value when searching for colleges, entering into blue-collar work or with a pay boost when joining the military.
“For students in West Virginia, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Gray said. “The opportunities are multitude.”
Pierpont Interim President Kathleen Nelson called Pierpont and West Virginia Virtual Academy “visionaries” for bringing new learning environments to traditional K-12 schools.
In her short time as president, Nelson has pushed her administration to seek these sorts of collaborations to benefit both the college and the state as a whole.
“We have enjoyed our conversations [with WVVA] and the fact that we are visionaries and looking forward for how we can best serve our West Virginia students,” Nelson said. “This is all coming around so that we have a much broader impact, and it is just thrilling to me and touches my heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.