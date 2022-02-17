FAIRMONT — While the posturing surrounding the potential re-merger of Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College continues, some educators raise concerns about how the proposal will impact Pierpont students.
Pierpont’s Board of Governors Chair David Hinkle has said several times that a merger between the two institutions would be best for both of the organizations and their students.
In a communication to Pierpont faculty, Hinkle said that “Of most importance, however, is that our students continue to see a continuity of services.” That the transition will be, “made gradually and with the utmost care, creating a seamless transition for both students and employees.”
Pierpont’s faculty senate has taken issue with Hinkle’s statements and claim that the language of the drafted bill which would combine the two schools along with the ambiguity and quickness of the merger’s process leave no room to consider the students.
A professor of paralegal studies who practiced law for 30 years, Pierpont Faculty Senate President Susan Coffindaffer has led the charge in filing a complaint of no confidence against Pierpont’s board of governors.
“[Hinkle] says this merger is in the best interest of the students, but I would like him to explain that,” Coffindaffer said. “I’m upset that they’re trying to rush something through that should be well thought out.”
If the draft legislation that is currently circulating at the state capitol were to be presented and passed, the two institutions would be locked into total integration by July 1, 2023.
Coffindaffer said many students have voiced anxiety over the merger and what it could mean for their degrees but that’s just the beginning of the potential troubles.
In the drafted legislation, Pierpont would dissolve into a division of Fairmont State, which would make Pierpont’s students, students of the university.
As of now, there are no exemptions for two-year degree students from Fairmont State’s policy which requires new students to live in campus housing for four consecutive semesters, therefore, increasing overall costs for the students they had not expected.
According to Coffindaffer, if passed, this would force Pierpont students to pay thousands more in housing and meal costs. This is compounded by the fact that Fairmont State currently doesn’t offer lower tuition for students who want to pursue an associates degree only.
If the merger comes to fruition, Coffindaffer predicts that many students could see cost increases of around $5,000 per semester.
“[The students] are feeling a lot of anxiety right now, we’ve had a couple criers come in weighed down by all this,” said Rachel Beach, another Pierpont professor. “If the merger were to happen, [our students] would just be treated like second-class citizens.”
Both professors reported stories of when Pierpont and Fairmont shared a campus and how Pierpont’s students were bullied in the residence halls.
But the anxiety the students are feeling isn’t just about cost increases. Students are wondering what will happen to their degree in a year or if they’ll be able to complete their classes as scheduled.
“As much as we [professors] try to keep from them about what is going on [with the merger], the students still pick up on it,” Coffindaffer said. “They’re wondering if they’ll be able to graduate, especially the first-year students.”
No representatives from the state legislature have yet to present the draft bill which would merge the two institutions, but the Pierpont faculty are ready when it happens and have compiled a formal complaint of no confidence in their board of governors, requesting the entire board be replaced. Top of their list of complaints is that the board is not acting in the best interest of the college, especially the students.
“I would hope that at some point the students start to matter,” Coffindaffer said. “I would hope that education starts to matter.”
