BRIDGEPORT — The Pierpont Community & Technical College Faculty Senate is hoping to have its institution’s Board of Governor’s replaced.
Wednesday evening, the Pierpont Faculty Senate approved a resolution and complaint of no confidence in the college’s board of governors.
Ninety percent of the college’s 55 eligible faculty voted in favor of the resolution, only one voted no and the rest abstained.
Wednesday morning, W.Va. Senator Bob Beach, D-13, held a press conference standing against the proposed merger of Fairmont State University and Pierpont that re-surfaced Jan. 26 saying he will work against its completion.
“It pains me deeply to take the needed steps to highlight the false narrative surrounding the potential merger,” Beach said.
Beach calls into question, not the financial standing of Pierpont, as its own board of governors has, but the financial standing of Fairmont State University.
“There appears to be a need to address the concerns of the [Fairmont State] community and to identify the procedures to correct any problems to ensure FSU remains a part of our educational portfolio,” Beach said. “As such, to answer many of these unanswered questions, I’m giving directions to the auditor’s office and the office of special investigations for a full forensic audit into... Fairmont State University.”
This was the first announcement of a potential audit against Fairmont State, and more information on that front is yet to come. Fairmont State President Mirta Martin attended Beach’s virtual press conference along with one other Fairmont State staff member.
The Pierpont Faculty Senate’s resolution was written by Susan Coffindaffer, the senate’s president and a professor of paralegal studies at Pierpont. Before teaching at Pierpont, Coffindaffer practiced law for over 30 years.
The resolution lays out, in great detail, the areas in which the institution’s board has failed to properly represent what’s best for the school.
The vote of no confidence comes after the Pierpont board voted on Jan. 25 to “move forward and explore a strategic partnership and look for potential opportunities” with Fairmont State.
This “strategic partnership” has become a roundabout way of saying the two schools would merge. The morning following this original vote, Fairmont State’s own board of governors voted to “to enter into to the next phase of integration of Pierpont and Fairmont State into one organization.”
Pierpont Board Chair David Hinkle has verified that he agrees with the re-merger plan. Wednesday evening, Pierpont’s board met for a special session and Hinkle gave a statement on the matter.
“The board of governors takes very seriously it’s duty to advance Pierpont’s mission,” Hinkle read. “We took a very hard look, and we feel it’s in the best interest to bring the two schools back under one umbrella.”
The Faculty Senate takes issue with this idea and the grounds on which it is based. Hinkle said in a separate statement that he and the board are “deeply concerned with the financial viability of the institution.”
A copy of the senate’s 15-page resolution was provided to the Times West Virginian, and it points out that this board, who was appointed on July 1, 2021, only met three times in regular session prior to the Jan. 25 re-merger vote.
Only one of those meetings contained significant financial discussion, yet Hinkle says the board has extensively investigated the situation.
The resolution points out that at the end of 2021, Pierpont had a positive cash balance of almost $1 million and has had a positive cash position for the last two years.
It also points out that in mid-January, a meeting in Charleston was held to discuss Fairmont State and Pierpont’s situation. Hinkle and his vice chair, Lisa Lang, attended without public authorization from the board.
In total, the resolution lists six grievances with Pierpont’s board of governors, citing conflicts of interest of board members, faltering loyalty to Pierpont, lack of transparency, not acting in the institution’s best interest, recklessly entering into an agreement with Fairmont State and it also calls into question Hinkle’s behavior and conduct.
“We have asked that our board of governors be replaced, and we also hope that this will raise some conscience about what’s going on in Fairmont,” Coffindaffer said. “Because this is not in the best interest of community and technical college students, it’s not in the best interest of the area.”
Now both Pierpont’s classified staff and faculty senate have voted no confidence in their board, but the wheel are turning quickly, and a merger is already taking shape. Meanwhile, Beach said that top-level Pierpont staff have been prohibited from speaking to the media about the proposal.
On Wednesday morning, the Pierpont faculty were given a draft of legislation that would dissolve Pierpont and make it a division of Fairmont State University, which is similar to a 2021 bill that failed. The bill’s failure led to the two schools signing final separation agreements and seting timeframes for Pierpont moving off of the Locust Avenue campus.
“Effective July 1, 2023, Pierpont Community and Technical College is a fully integrated division of Fairmont State University,” the draft bill reads. “The fully integrated division is named the Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education.”
This bill is just a draft and is yet to be filed.
