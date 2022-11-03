FAIRMONT — For the first time in five years, Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University have joined together in an articulation agreement.
Wednesday afternoon, officials from Fairmont State and Pierpont gathered at Pierpont’s Advanced Technology Center to sign an agreement that allows students who complete a health science degree at Pierpont to qualify for credit hours at Fairmont State towards a bachelor’s degree in the same field.
Faculty from both institutions as well as the provosts and presidents from Pierpont and Fairmont State attended the ceremony.
Fairmont State Interim Provost Tim Oxley said that officials within the health care industry in North Central West Virginia have pushed for a more streamlined program to fill vacant positions.
While the shortage of nurses has been well documented, there’s an equally compelling shortage in health care administration roles.
“This labor shortage is not only in clinical roles, but also in back-office, administrative roles,” Oxley said. “This is a fantastic opportunity that will really give students a leg up to further their education.”
For both institutions, the benefit of the students was at the center of the agreement. The two institutions have had a tumultuous relationship over the last several years, which resulted in the breakdown of several mutually-beneficial agreements similar to the one signed Wednesday.
However, with a changing environment in higher education and new administrative leadership at the helm of both schools, the two schools agreed now was the time to stop competing and start cooperating.
“Today’s articulation with Fairmont State sets the stage for our students to further their education beyond Pierpont,” Pierpont Provost Michael Waide said. “We’re excited about this opportunity and renewed collaborative partnership with Fairmont State. Not only does it help us live more fully into our unique mission... but it makes sense.”
This agreement will allow Pierpont students to qualify for up to 69 credit hours toward their 120-hour bachelor’s degree at Fairmont State. Oxley hopes that the agreement creates a pipeline through higher education and into the workforce or even parts of academia, like the university’s master’s degree in health sciences.
Pierpont Interim President Kathleen Nelson and Fairmont State Interim President Diana Phillips the arrangement between the two schools is just the start of more partnerships to come that benefit the students, first and foremost.
“Dr. Phillips and I have talked a lot about how we both have a new sense of our institutions and our futures and this is a real sign that we are moving in the direction that we should be moving,” Nelson said. “What we really should be doing is helping our students and helping them transition from one institution to the next.”
Phillips agreed and highlighted the importance of collaborators within Fairmont State and Pierpont who continued to strive for unity despite the circumstances that plagued the two schools in the last five years.
Ray Alvarez, coordinator of Fairmont State’s health care management program, and Amy Cunningham, dean of Pierpont’s School of Health Sciences, both worked to lay the groundwork that allowed the articulation agreement to be reignited.
“We were able to pick up from the work they had done to move this agreement forward,” Phillips said. “As institutions of higher education, it is our obligation to serve our students and our community. This signing represents the continued commitment we have as a community of educators to do just that.”
