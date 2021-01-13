FAIRMONT — The current vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education has been named interim president of Pierpont Community and Technical College.
Pierpont's board of governor's announced Wednesday that Anthony Hancock will work with Pierpont's outgoing president Johnny M. Moore beginning Jan. 25 as Moore completes his time as president. Last month, Moore announced he would be leaving Pierpont to return home to Arkansas where he has accepted the position as Chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport. Moore's last day will be Feb. 1.
“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Hancock as the newest member of the Pierpont family,” said Pierpont Board Chairman Thomas Barlow in a prepared statement. “He brings with him over 20 years of service and experience in higher education receiving academic honors, achievements and awards along the way.”
Hancock is currently serving as vice chancellor for the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education, and will begin his duties as interim president at Pierpont, pending official approval from the West Virginia Community and Technical College Council.
"Community colleges are essential in shaping people's careers and economic mobility," Hancock said in a press release. "Strategic risk-taking, workforce training, and institutional transformation is a joint exercise that requires exceptional commitment, passion, and accountability from all. I am honored by the Trustees' confidence in my interim appointment selection to lead Pierpont Community & Technical College."
Although he is leaving the community college arena, Moore said he is supportive of the mission of Pierpont, and all community and technical colleges in West Virginia.
"As we adapt to a changed world, Pierpont will remain a pivotal force in effectively responding to this change," Moore said in the press release. "We are very fortune to have a two-year community college in our community that is specifically designed to adapt, align with business and industry partners, and find the most equitable approaches to developing North Central West Virginia’s workforce."
