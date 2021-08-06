FAIRMONT — After the layoff of some 1,500 workers, several former Mylan Pharmaceutical employees are returning to the classroom.
Thanks to several programs to help laid-off workers return to the workforce, around 30 former Mylan employees will be attending Pierpont Community and Technical College in the fall to retrain to work in different fields.
The layoffs from Mylan come after a merger between Mylan and Upjohn that resulted in the creation of Viatris. Under this new moniker, Viatris announced Mylan’s major pharmaceutical plant in Morgantown would close by the end of July 2021.
While many found work in similar locations or adjacent fields some former Mylan employees, such as Ian Davis, will return to school to take a different path. Davis will study applied process technology.
“I’m already an electrician, and it seemed like a good fit for my skills and background,” Davis said. “It seemed like a good opportunity for me.”
Davis said that he did a little bit of everything at Mylan but was focused on the manufacturing side, in general. He worked for Mylan for 15 years before the shutdown.
These new students are attending a wide range of programs at Pierpont, some sticking to health-related fields, others moving toward aviation and veterinary technology.
Another victim of the layoffs was Emily Wix-Lawson who worked for Mylan for 10 years in various positions. She will be pursuing a degree in health information technology.
“The job market right now is really in the medical field,” she said. “Billing and medical coding is something I’ve always been interested in. I’m nervous, but I’m excited about coming to Pierpont.”
Wix-Lawson is attending Pierpont with funds from the Bridging the Gap Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training.
TAACCCT provides community colleges and other eligible institutions of higher education with funds to expand and improve their ability to deliver education and career training programs that can be completed in two years or less. The programs have to prepare participants for employment in high-skill, high-wage jobs.
Another avenue allowing these new students to return to school is the WV Invests Grant. Approved by the West Virginia Legislature, the program pays for the full cost of tuition and fees associated with programs at West Virginia’s public two- and four-year institutions.
No matter the path taken, college staff and administrators are excited to welcome them.
“From my understanding these Mylan employees are very skilled employees,” Pierpont Interim President Anthony Hancock said . “They have work skills and work ethic. Coming into higher education, they need to be challenged. Our programs at Pierpont will challenge these individuals.
“These aren’t just living-wage jobs, these are careers.”
Along with Hancock, Lyla Grandstaff, Pierpont’s vice president of student services, also welcomed the new students and is sure they’ll value their time spent at Pierpont.
“We welcome our former Mylan employees and are excited that they will be among our freshman students,” Grandstaff said. “These students can advance their education and start a new career, and our institution will benefit from having them as a part of our student body because of their varied life experiences.”
If there are any other individuals facing layoffs, Hancock wants them to know Pierpont is here and willing to help them find the options they have.
“Whether it’s federal financial aid, Trade Adjustment Act money, or West Virginia Invests, they have a support system,” Hancock said. “Come in and talk to any of our advisors, they’re all knowledgeable on these things.”
