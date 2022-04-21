BRIDGEPORT — Pierpont Community and Technical College is making strides to vacate Fairmont State University’s property.
Following what has been a tumultuous semester of uncertainty, Pierpont is moving forward to fulfill its end of the memorandum of understanding which was entered into with Fairmont State in 2021, where the two institutions agreed to formally separate after a failed attempt to merge the two schools under one banner.
This year, after another failed attempt at merging, Pierpont’s Board of Governors is finally taking steps to hold up its end of the agreement.
Monday, at a special meeting, the board approved plans to move a third of the four programs currently leasing space from Fairmont State. After that approval, the college now has set plans to move its culinary arts, veterinary technology and early childhood education programs, which are taught at Fairmont State’s Locust Avenue campus.
Wednesday, the board heard updates from three deans who are overseeing the moves and how they’re shaping up to meet the memorandum’s impending June 30 deadline for Pierpont to vacate Fairmont State property.
Before any of the presentations, Board Chair David Hinkle cleared up confusion on the issue. He said he’s been contacted by the public, who have expressed confusion about where the programs will be relocated.
“I want everybody to understand, we are moving these programs,” Hinkle said. “That’s a dead issue as far as this school is concerned and we are on our way to new facilities.”
Well, some of the programs are on their way, but a large question mark for the faculty is what the fate of the aviation maintenance program will be.
The aviation program is currently housed at the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center on the campus of the North Central West Virginia Airport. Ownership of the NAEC was handed to Fairmont State when the memorandum was signed.
Wednesday’s meeting did not clear up what Pierpont intends to do, as moving the successful program would likely be the most expensive move of its four programs. Hinkle did not elaborate on the board’s current status with the situation. At a board meeting last month, a committee of board members was formed to “investigate possible solutions” for the program’s fate. That committee has yet to give a report.
At Monday’s meeting, the board voted to have Hinkle reach out to Fairmont State’s board chair “for discussion on the progression on the memorandum of understanding.” Based on Wednesday’s presentations, the the aviation maintenance program is the only program that has no clear path forward toward separation.
Kari Coffindaffer, interim dean of Pierpont’s School of Aviation, Business & Technology, was last to present on Wednesday, but merely brought up Fairmont State’s request for Pierpont to vacate some storage space in a hanger adjacent to the NAEC.
When asked about the aviation program’s status as far as the MOU is concerned, Coffindaffer said, “We’re not at that point yet, we don’t have anything to add to that.”
Other moves
The rest of the programs are making progress and are on track to be off Fairmont State property by the June 30 deadline.
The culinary arts program is moving to a space in the Middletown Commons, and the board has already allocated $400,000 toward the relocation and David Beighley, Pierpont’s dean of general education and professional studies, said that everything is on track for normal classes to be held at the new location this fall.
The only issue may involve culinary labs, which can be pushed later into the semester, according to Beighley.
Beighley also presented the update for early childhood education, which is on track to move into the Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg. As Beighley said in a previous presentation, the move involves a minimal cost to the college and should be completed before the fall term if all goes well.
In any event, Beighley is planning to have both programs off the Locust Avenue campus before the June 30 deadline.
“There is a little bit of flexibility for us as well, but my team is targeting June 17 to be fully vacated from the Locust Avenue location,” Beighley said.
VetTech is also on pace to have a mostly uninhibited fall semester, however, its move is likely the most complicated of the three coming from Locust Avenue.
Amy Cunningham, interim dean of Pierpont’s School of Health Sciences, said the most recent plan is to transition VetTech to its new building which is under construction in downtown Clarksburg. However, the building isn’t scheduled to be completed until January 2023.
The students and the various degrees under the VetTech umbrella will be moved to either in-person classrooms at the Gaston Caperton Center or online while the buildout is completed. Specific labs will be completed in collaboration with the Harrison County Humane Society.
Cunningham’s hope is that the construction will be on schedule and that the spring semester, which is much more lab-heavy than the fall, will be able to be held in the new facility. She assured the board the program will be out of the Locust Avenue space before June 30.
