FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College’s civility task force will host a workshop at the Advanced Technology Center on Friday, March 11.
“Civility has never been more important in the workplace or in higher education institutions,” Professor of Communication and Chair of the Civility Task Force Ironda Campbell said. “Institutions of higher learning must be proactive in their engagement and have open discussions and input about the need to incorporate civil communication and applications in all workspaces, including those within higher education.”
The event, entitled Civility Within Institutions of Higher Learning and How We Operate in the Space, will feature guest speakers, including KCG Consulting CEO Sharon Anderson, University of Maryland Global Campus Government Professor Joseph Drew, and For My W.I.S.H. Foundation CEO Yvonne Watson.
“This event includes guest speakers who are experts in civility within their various fields,” Campbell said. “The speakers have decades of experience in higher education and industry, including at least one published author on issues of civility.”
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast for all attendees. Discussions within the panel and audience questions and answers will follow. Discussion topics will include emotional civility, the pressures against tolerance and civility in contemporary higher education and cultivating civility in the workplace.
Those who wish to attend will need to RSVP with Amanda Hawkinberry at acollins11@pierpont.edu. Space is limited and will be given on a first come basis.
