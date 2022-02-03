FAIRMONT — The Pierpont Community and Technical College staff are speaking out against its Board of Governor plan to re-merge with Fairmont State University.
Pierpont’s Classified Staff Council, which is made up of all staff who are not educators, passed a vote of no confidence on the institution’s board of governors Wednesday afternoon.
The Pierpont staff council vote comes one day shy of a week after the Board of Governors unanimously voted to “move forward and explore a strategic partnership and look for potential opportunities” with Fairmont State University.
It was reported by the Times West Virginian that within the executive session prior to that vote that the faculty and staff members seated on the board were “bullied behind closed doors.”
Alongside the no confidence vote, the classified staff voted to rescind the vote of their representative on the matter of a potential partnership with Fairmont State.
After Pierpont’s Jan. 26 vote, the Fairmont State board of governors met the next morning for a similar reason and voted “to enter into to the next phase of integration of Pierpont and Fairmont State into one organization.”
Confusion ensued from most involved parties on both sides, since the situation involving the separation of the two institutions was thought to have been solved a year ago when both schools signed a memorandum of understanding intending to remain separated. Those same agreements finalized any gray-area entanglements the two schools had, including bonds issued to build facilities the two schools used.
Also, since that time, Pierpont has spent at least $2 million to purchase a former optician’s office in downtown Clarksburg with plans to expand its programs that were being expelled from the Fairmont State Locust Avenue campus.
After the controversial votes last week, Pierpont Board President David Hinkle released a statement.
“The board has been examining Pierpont’s budget and we are deeply concerned about the financial viability of the institution,” Hinkle stated. “It is because of this that we have decided it is best to explore an affiliation with Fairmont State.”
Pierpont’s Classified Staff Council took issue with this statement, citing that the college has operated with a positive cash balance since separating from Fairmont State.
Faculty Senate President Susan Coffindaffer also released a statement on the matter, chastising the board for its mischaracterization of Pierpont’s financial status.
“Faculty Senate is disappointed that Pierpont’s BOG has misrepresented Pierpont’s financial statements to gain political favor for influence,” Coffindaffer stated. “Our faculty senators are troubled and disheartened that our [BOG] has failed to consider the well-being of Pierpont’s students, is working toward political self-interests and not toward the distinct mission of community colleges and has not done its due diligence to fulfill its role in serving the interests of Pierpont’s students.”
Meanwhile, bond rating firm Moody’s Investors Service said Fairmont State has “approximately $63.5 million in total debt,” and experienced a decline in enrollment for the past five years. The credit rating service also reported that the university has a stable financial outlook.
Pierpont’s Board of Governors was supposed to meet Wednesday afternoon but cancelled the meeting.
Since the two institutions have both voted to pursue a potential partnership, the next step is to draft legislation. Lawmakers knowledgeable on the topic have said there’s no bills drafted that have been made public, but such a bill is likely to come soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.