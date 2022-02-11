BRIDGEPORT — One of the last of Pierpont Community and Technical College’s programs left without a home will finally get a place to settle.
Pierpont’s board of governors’ meeting held Wednesday night included a number of discussions, but the original purpose of the meeting was to approve a lease and provide funding to move the college’s culinary program into a new space.
At the meeting, the board heard a presentation by the college Chief Financial Officer Dale Bradley, who explained details of the lease and made a request for just over $455,000 to purchase new equipment for the culinary school. The lease allows for housing the culinary program and offices of the instructors in a 9,000 square-foot space in the Middletown Commons.
“It’s a five-year lease, renewable terms for five years after that,” Bradley said. “It’s approximately $125,000 annually for the cost of the lease.”
The culinary program was originally housed in the education building in the heart of Fairmont State University’s Locust Avenue campus.
After the two institutions signed a 2021 memorandum of understanding agreeing to fully separate, Pierpont’s culinary program, along with several other programs, was left to find new classroom space by June 2022.
The $455,000 was requested of the board will also cover the costs of moving into the location, the purchase of office furnishings.
Bradley explained that the expenditure would come from the college’s capital expenditures budget, which he said is fully funded.
The board approved the lease, but reeled back the request by $55,000, approving $400,000 for the move.
“The board approved them for $400,000,” said Board Chair David Hinkle. “If they need more funds, they will have to submit another request.”
Bradley had stated in his presentation he purposefully overestimated the cost of the move to avoid cluttering the board agenda with future requests, so it may be the case that $400,000 is enough to finish the move.
The board’s decision to approve a lower amount than requested stems from the second half of Bradley’s presentation. He said there has been an increase in the initial costs associated with moving Pierpont’s VetTech program into a new facility purchased last year in downtown Clarksburg.
Bradley updated the board on new, higher costs provided by Pickering Associates, the college’s advisory architects on the project. The new costs go over what the board had agreed to pay for the project.
“If the bids come in at this [higher] amount, we’ll be $70,000 short on just the base construction,” Bradley said.
On top of that base construction, the plans call for several “alternates” which were optional additions that were identified to be cut if necessary. Anna Romano, the board’s faculty representative, is the VetTech program coordinator. She said that one of the alternates, a grooming area, was not really optional, as it was required for the program’s accreditation.
“It’d be like building a house and leaving out the kitchen because you can’t afford it,” Romano said.
In the end, the board agreed it’d likely have to bite the bullet and pay for the full completion of the project they’ve started before paying out on the culinary move — a project yet to begin.
The bids for the construction at the new VetTech location are expected to go out around March. Since the VetTech issue was not on the agenda, no action was taken.
