FAIRMONT — Pierpont Community & Technical College is close to winding down its search for a new president.
Tuesday, Pierpont’s board of governors met to hear updates from several committees, including the presidential search committee.
The search was restarted this past summer after a significant lull between 2021 and 2022.
In Jan. 2021, Pierpont’s last long-term president, Johnny M. Moore, stepped down from the position and was replaced by Interim President Anthony Hancock.
Hancock piloted the school through two merger attempts and the throes of the pandemic, but the board of governors desired unity and a fresh start with a new interim while a permanent president was found.
In June 2022, Hancock’s contract was up and the college selected Kathleen Nelson to serve as interim president of the institution while the search continued. Nelson, who is still serving as interim president, came to Pierpont after having served as interim president at then-Glenville State College from July 2019 to September 2020.
Tuesday, Jeff Powell, chair of the presidential search committee, told the board that he and the committee will present the name of “between two to four finalists” for the board to interview by mid-March.
The committee has been conducting video interviews with candidates, though Powell was not at liberty to discuss the current number of candidates, he listed the qualities he’s looking for in the college’s next leader.
“For me, any candidate needs to have strong community college experience, knowing all the ins and outs of accreditations and all those types of things,” Powell said. “Personally, I’m looking for somebody that I believe can keep this team together and work with our different opinions.
“We need a collaborative leader, not autocratic. Those qualities become obvious once you start interviewing.”
The committee will continue with its preliminary interviews.
Nelson addressed the board during the meeting as a bit of a farewell. She will continue to serve as the interim president until the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“Right now, I see us working well together as a college and as a college with our own existence,” Nelson said. “We are firmly established, we have a future to look forward to and everyone on this campus is working extremely hard to bring structure and substance to what we offer as an institution.”
Two degrees eliminated
The board voted to cut two underperforming degrees from its catalogue. The Academics and Student Services committee conducted a viability review of the college’s Drafting/Design Engineering Technology and Graphics Technology associate of applied science degrees.
“Based on information from the annual program viability review, the president and executive cabinet recommend the termination of the Graphics Technology and the Drafting/Design Engineering Technology academic programs, effective FY24, with the implementation of teach-out strategies to accommodate already-enrolled students,” states the report.
The evaluation was conducted using program data from the last five years, assessing enrollment, graduation, regional and national occupation trends and future enrollment trends.
The board’s faculty representative, Susan Coffindaffer, raised concerns about the circumstances these programs have faced. Both were relocated from the Fairmont State University campus on Locust Avenue and she is concerned that that aspect was not taken into consideration.
The board’s student representative, Shauna Burns, is a student in the drafting program. She recused herself from the vote but participated in the discussion.
She attested to the fact that companies nearby are in high demand for these drafting jobs and that students in these programs are often recruited to firms before they have their degree. Vice President of Information Technology Tim Henline conducted the program evaluations and said the data does not support that.
“As a data person I want this to be 100% accurate, especially when it involves looking at the viability of programs,” Henline said.
The board voted to approve the dissolution of the two programs with Coffindaffer being the soul no vote.
