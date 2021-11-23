FAIRMONT — Pierpont’s vet tech program just added to its list of accolades.
After a series of checks, reports and inspections, the American Veterinary Medical Association renewed Pierpont’s full accreditation, an accolade the program has held since 1981.
“[The accreditors] take an overall look at our program. They look at our strengths and weaknesses, they have certain qualities we have to meet. They just take a broad picture of the program,” College of Health and Human Services Dean Amy Cunningham said.
The accreditors look at current and graduated students, pass rates, certifications, animal health, facilities and a whole range of other criteria.
Michael Waide, Pierpont’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, said the renewal is a reflection of the quality of Pierpont’s coursework.
“We welcome these accreditation visits because it adds that level of quality and standard of excellence that we pride ourselves in,” Waide said. “Veterinary medicine is a different health care... and it shows the value of our pets and our animals. We want to make sure we hit all those marks of providing excellent quality instruction.”
Pierpont was awarded full accreditation in the form of a “probationary accreditation,” which means the program must submit to another check sooner than usual.
Pierpont’s program will soon be moving off of Fairmont State University’s Locust Avenue campus and into a new building the community and technical college purchased in Clarksburg in July. Once fully moved, another accreditation check will be conducted.
Formerly the Clarksburg Eye Center, 211 South Chestnut St. in downtown Clarksburg is set to undergo a transformation between now and the summer of 2022.
The facility will be outfitted as a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic, where students will learn their skills in an environment similar to what they’ll see in the workforce. Pierpont’s vet tech program is scheduled to be totally moved off Fairmont State’s campus and into the new building by July 2022.
“We’re excited for the future. Moving into a facility that models real-world practice... will allow us at Pierpont to provide that environment to our students,” Waide said. “We’ve already been working with architects to send the work out to bid, and we’ve already received the green light to proceed.”
Cunningham said that the new facility will not only act as a place for students, but will hopefully allow community engagement and patronage.
“When we designed the building, we’re specifically thinking about the community members as well,” Cunningham said. “The way it’s set up, we’ll be able to possibly do pet visits from the community... and possibly do grooming as well. We’re really reaching out to the community.”
Anthony Hancock, interim president of Pierpont, said previously that moving toward Clarksburg “fit [his] vision for the future of Pierpont.” Combined with this fresh accreditation, the program has a lot to look forward to.
“With our Veterinary Technology Program accredited and moving to a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Clarksburg next fall, we are poised for growth,” Hancock said in a statement. “We will continue to focus on producing a trained workforce for the veterinary industry.”
