FAIRMONT– Court Appointed Special Advocates of Marion County placed pinwheels in the flower bed in front of the Marion County Courthouse on April 11.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, so CASA decided to spread awareness about the 160 cases of child abuse and neglect that took place in Marion County in 2021. The number of pinwheels represents the number of cases.
CASA is a volunteer based organization. They have around 17 volunteers who serve as advocates for children involved in an active abuse or neglect court case. The volunteers visit with the child monthly until the court case ends. Afterward, they can continue supporting the child, but are not required to. CASA is special because they are not connected to lawyers or the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources involved in the case, although they do work together for the best interests of the child. CASA volunteers are someone safe a child can talk to.
“So, where the CPS worker might have 30 cases, and jails might have 50 cases, our volunteer has one. So, they’re able to fully focus on that child or sibling group, and really make sure that they’re getting the best care that they can get while they’re in state custody,” CASA Advocate Supervisor Amber Fancher said.
Since there are more cases of abuse and neglect than CASA Advocates, they are unable to cover every case. But, there are several benefits when a CASA Advocate is involved, Fancher said. It can also motivate a biological family to get their child back, CASA Director Katelyn Cox said.
“Something that we’ve seen in our cases is that people that have a really strong family support, tend to do a lot better,” Cox said.
CASA is always looking for volunteers, Cox said. But, she knows that sometimes case details can be too much for someone or the time it takes to become a volunteer can be lengthy.
Volunteers submit an application, they are interviewed and attended weekly training. Cox said becoming an advocate is the best way to support CASA, but there are other ways to help.
To help, you can support foster families you know by cooking them dinner or making a Christmas or encouragement card or birthday cake for a child in shelter care. You can help prevent child abuse and neglect by keeping an eye and ear out, Fancher said.
“It’s hard to report, you might think, ‘Am I the one that’s going to blow this thing up?’ But if you don’t, if you don’t say something, then the next person might not either, and the next person might not either. And ultimately, there’s a child that’s suffering,” Fancher said.
And this is a bigger problem in Marion County than many may think, Cox said.
“These are kids that are on your kid’s soccer teams or in your classrooms. These are kids that are going to grow up and maybe, in their teen years, they’re gonna have a lot of issues if we can’t prevent some of the abuse happening at a younger age. So it’s really in this community’s best interest to wrap our arms around these kids and really prevent a lot of hardship that could happen if we don’t try to break some of these cycles now,” Cox said.
On average, child abuse and neglect cases can take 12 to 18 months to resolve, so CASA advocates become very active in the children’s lives. They are with the child through the whole process and it is rewarding to see positive outcomes at the end of the case. They really enjoy attending the children’s adoptions and re-unifications, equally, Fancher said.
She said that she is always happy to see children in better situations than they were in, but that it’s rewarding to see re-unifications because there are a lot of factors that go into a family getting their child back.
For example, “A low income level, which poverty does not mean abuse and neglect, but a lot of times those things go together. The stress of poverty can cause stressful situations in the home,” Fancher said.
CASA takes a variety of donations, including cash. Their Amazon Wishlist can be accessed here. There is also the annual CASA Superhero 5K and 10K Race, which is a fundraising and awareness event, will be held on June 18. Register here.
“We want every generation to be a little bit better and that’s the hope. I have a lot of friends that are becoming parents and they’re so worried about doing it right and we work best with what we know. But, you know, there’s also something to be said about educating ourselves and learning more so that we can do better and be better for our next generation and then for the generations after that,” Cox said.
