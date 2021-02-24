FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to have students in grades Pre-K through 12 who are in the blended learning model attend school in person for four days a week starting March 3.
While the state Board of Education's original motion was to have students in grades Pre-K through 8 go back to a five-day school week, Marion County Board of Education member James Saunders said the district should have uniformity and have all grades attend four days a week.
"All counties are being forced to go K-8, and high schools might as well go back," Saunders said. "I just wish there was a way, either extra-curricular contract or get teachers to do the distance learning so teachers aren't doing both, and that the distance learners, the parents who decided not to send their kids, aren't being cheated by our distance learning."
School Superintendent Randy Farley said the days of in-person instruction will be full days of school, and the administrators will work with principals to implement the structure of the school days.
"It would be four full days of instruction, you can't have the reduced time of the day," Farley said. "Then we would just have Wednesdays for distance learning. My recommendation is to follow that, and we will work on with principals what are the different things we need to do to make that a reality."
Farley also said that because school extra-curricular activities and sports are still holding some activities that have students from both cohorts together, he agreed with Saunders that high school students should be able to return to four day instruction as well.
"We're doing athletics, we're doing other activities and things," Farley said. "Why would we not just do all grades."
Board President Mary Jo Thomas said after the meeting that students will still be able to continue in the distance learning model, but those who are in blended learning will no longer be separated into different cohorts based on their last name.
"We are continuing the distance learning option," Thomas said. "But no longer are the cohorts in the blended model."
Farley said in order to implement this four-day model while continuing to offer the distance learning model to students, he has to get a waiver signed by the West Virginia State School Superintendent to allow Marion County to operate under this structure.
"If you have your folks doing in-person and distance learning you could apply for a waiver," Farley said. "That would be the only thing we would need to do to comply."
Farley also said students and faculty will work to maintain COVID-safe CDC guidelines in classrooms, and mask-wearing would still be required.
"The mitigation strategies of washing your hands and making sure you have your mask on, things like that are going to be very important," Farley said.
Board Vice President Donna Costello said in the meeting that the board will work with the recommendations of the state board to ensure state guidelines are being followed.
"We have to make the best of the circumstances we have been given," she said.
