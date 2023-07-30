FAIRMONT – AmeriCorps, a federal agency that subsidizes volunteer work, will provide $133,381 to West Virginia community service projects on Sept. 11, 2024 the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
The funding will be allocated to service projects across the state by Volunteer West Virginia, an agency operated by the West Virginia Commission for National Community Service, according to AmeriCorps Senior Portfolio Manager Lora Grady, who oversees AmeriCorps operations in the mid-Atlantic region.
The funding was announced publicly by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. on July 26. Because Manchin serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, he allocates funding to federal departments, agencies, and programs including AmeriCorps.
According to a July 26 press release from Manchin’s office, volunteers will help create 10 art installations, restore 10 cemeteries, and work on 10 additional projects throughout the Mountain State.
“West Virginians have a long history of lending a hand to their neighbors in times of need,” Manchin said in the press release. “AmeriCorps programs continue to make incredible impacts on our state, and I am pleased our state is receiving this award.”
Hawley Carlson, executive director of Volunteer West Virginia, said the organization often receives grants from nonprofit organizations and local governments in the Mountain State, but this is only the second year it has received this funding from AmeriCorps.
The funds will allow approximately 1,500 individuals across West Virginia to take part in service projects on the National Day of Service and Remembrance next year, Carlson said.
The projects funded by the AmeriCorps grant have not yet been selected, Carlson said, and that an application process will determine how the funds are allocated next fall.
“We’re really excited,” Carlson said. “Hopefully, it’ll just be a big day of service, where a lot of people can get involved in their community and as part of West Virginia as a whole.”
