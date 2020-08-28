After reviewing 193 applications, conducting 30 interviews and observing four presentations of finalists, the Pleasant Valley City Council has selected a new city clerk.
Sherry Roof, who moved to Fairmont two years ago after a career in Wisconsin state government, has accepted the council’s job offer and will begin work in the municipal building on Aug. 1.
Pleasant Valley Mayor Emily Haddix said she was very impressed with Roof’s qualifications, but equally pleased by her appreciation of and vision for the city.
“Sherry is very knowledgeable and experienced, but the thing that stuck out to me was how much potential she sees in Pleasant Valley. She talked about growing economic development, promoting the city, and what she sees that sets us apart in Marion County versus the bigger cities,” Haddix said. “She came in very knowledgeable about our city. She’d done her research and that impressed us.”
As city clerk, Roof will be, in many ways, the face of the city, said the mayor.
“She is the first face residents will see when they come into our office,” Haddix said. “The city clerk is a unique position with lots of responsibility. The clerk has to be a good fit whose schedule permits working evening meetings and weekend events. It’s a very important role.”
Roof arrived in Fairmont from Madison, Wisconsin, two years ago when she married her high school sweetheart, Steven Roof, dean of the College of Science & Technology at Fairmont State University.
Roof’s resume includes a list of Wisconsin government agencies with whom she’s served, including the state’s Department of Military Affairs, Department of Administration, Commissioner of Banking, Department of Veterans Affairs, and most recently the Department of Transportation.
“I’ve been thinking recently about going back to work. Government work, in particular, is my niche. When I saw the ad for the position and read through its duties, it spoke to me. It seemed right,” Roof said.
She believes she’s well-prepared to tackle the various duties of city clerk.
“I spent most of my career as a human resources specialist and manager for government and financial institutions, but ended my career there as a program and policy analyst with the state Department of Transportation working in the real estate unit,” she said.
Roof said she’s excited to move into the job next week.
“Pleasant Valley seems so fresh and progressive. I think it’s a perfect match. I’m so grateful for the opportunity,” she said.
The city clerk position became vacant last month when the former city clerk, Pam Foster, resigned abruptly. Haddix said the council was looking for someone they felt would remain in the position for the long run.
“What we were mostly looking for was longevity. In two years, the council and the mayor may change, but the city clerk is constant. It was important for me that, even if I don’t get reelected in two years, that we have someone in here who cares about the city and wants to see progress,” she said.
