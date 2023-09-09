PLEASANT VALLEY — Through the support of community members, a new fixture stands tall in the parking lot of Pleasant Valley Elementary School, and will teach students the ins and outs of agriculture.
Similar to a greenhouse, high tunnels are covered in plastic sheeting to allow sunlight to enter and be absorbed by plants.
However, the two structures differ in that greenhouses are generally also heated internally, where high tunnels are not, rendering them more seasonal.
The tunnel was donated to the school by the West Virginia Conservation Agency’s Monongahela Conservation District with support from the local Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The idea for the project came to third grade teacher Krista Blankenship last school year after seeing a similar structure over the summer.
“It just sparked an interest in me, and I went after it,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship spent last school year seeking financial support for the project, when the Conservation Agency and NRCS volunteered funding and services to help the tunnel come together.
The tunnel will include one plant bed for each class at Pleasant Valley Elementary, which Blankenship hopes can introduce students to the world of agriculture.
Blankenship said using the tunnel will “bring us together as a school,” and help students learn both life and social skills by working together to grow plants.
Blankenship added that her husband, Gary, played a large role in actually constructing the tunnel.
“I owe him a lot,” she said.
Principal Chris Binotto said the project’s success is a testament to Blankenship as a teacher. Binotto described Blankenship as “very passionate” and “very energetic.”
“It’s obvious any time you go into her classroom and the kids are actively engaged,” Binotto said.
Binotto said using the high tunnel will teach students “responsibility and commitment, and to start a project and see it through.”
Chuck Cienawski, supervisor of Marion County for the Conservation Agency, helped build the project. He hopes the high tunnel will help kids “know the importance of agriculture and how important it is to raise your own food.”
“Maybe you’ll get some of these young kids or children involved in agriculture,” he said. “Somebody’s got to feed the world.”
Blankenship said her dream goal is for students to be able to eat produce grown in the high tunnel in the school cafeteria.
“It’s not going to happen this year, but I’m really hoping that we’ll be able to,” she said.
