FAIRMONT — Tucked next to Poplar Island on the Tygart Valley River is a bubble that hides Fairmont’s newest treasure.
Poplar Island Pumpkins had its grand opening for the season with hayrides, a corn maze, and sunflower and pumpkin fields to the area’s list of fall activities to do.
“Last year, we did an experiment to see if there would be any interest and a lot of people showed,” Leslie Delapas, one of the attraction’s organizers, said. Her family owns and runs the farm that puts on the event. “We decided to go big this year and added the corn maze and the sunflower fields.”
What started as a pumpkin patch and hayride last year began out of a desire to create something for residents of Fairmont and beyond to do.
Leslie Delapas said there wasn’t much to do here. Her idea residents resonated with residents, because last year the hayrides sold out at one point.
Opening day 2023 was even larger, the family reported they made more on Saturday than they did for their entire season last year. By 3 p.m., roughly 250 people had made it through the venue.
Part of the reason for success was what apparently has been favorable pumpkin growing conditions here this year.
“We got lucky this year and were able to grow a lot of pumpkins, some areas were not able to grow like we did,” Frankie Delapas said. Leslie Delapas is his mother. “But we’ve always been out here, this farm’s been in our family for generations, but this is the first time we’ve actually opened up to the public.”
Growing the corn for the maze, and all the produce, was a challenge. Dry spells in June, foraging critters and other challenges stood in the way of getting a good harvest or maze going. Susan Harker, one of the matriarchs of the family, said that farming isn’t easy.
“You gotta' be willing to devote every day,” she said. “All-day till dark farming, to weeding, to planting, to chasing critters, to harvesting your produce and selling it, it’s a full time job and you really have to respect the farmer. They put everything into it,” Harker said.
It’s work that’s paid off. Children raced through the corn maze, occasionally flinching at the ghosts and ghoul decorations placed inside. Corny jokes affixed to the corn stalks kept the mood light. Couples along the spectrum from teens to young families enjoyed the hayride, which Delbert Harker pulled from his tractor down a dirt road that wound along the river.
The pumpkin patch reflected every shade of orange imaginable.
The corn field maze itself was a big hit with the kids. Chintu Bastian and Tom Jackson were two adults who oversaw a group of kids that had already raced through the maze at least four or five times.
“One of them was slightly afraid of it in the beginning, but once she went through it, she was absolutely loving it and wanted to do it again,” Bastian said. “It’s fun for the adults too, we only get to do it once a year.”
Jackson added that he thought it was very well done, but had one suggestion. He wanted to see it at night.
The farm will be open through the rest of the fall season every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The family’s desire to make the experience accessible to everyone also means that the attraction is low cost and affordable. Opening day has already created indelible memories that parents and kids will treasure for the rest of their lives.
“I don’t think I can string the right words together to express the enjoyment of watching my kids enjoy the maze,” Bo Pierson, who was there with his wife Ellie and their children. “Being young and childlike, it’s indescribable.”
