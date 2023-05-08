MANNINGTON — A piece of Marion County history has been brought to life in Mannington.
The community turned out Saturday in Mannington to dedicate a mural that depicts the early 1900s oil industry, which is credited with helping put Mannington on the map.
Along with an oil derrick in the mural is Doc Elliott who settled in Mannington in 1892 to work in the oil and gas business, according to his grandson, Randy Elliott, a former Marion County commissioner.
"Sometimes you have to give back a little bit when the communities been good to you. It's been very good to me. I grew up here from a big family and it's my hometown. I love it. Once I got the commit from Joel to do it, I was all in. I knew would be something that would last for the community to benefit by," said, Elliott, who has worked in the oil and gas business for 25 years.
He said he wanted to create something that celebrated the town's rich history and industries that are still active in town today. He credits the oil and gas boom with helping establish other businesses such as the largest sanitary pottery company in the world, Bower's Pottery and other glass and china factories.
"It was rich back then — it continues today. I'm just so happy with how it turned out and proud that Joel did such a fantastic job," Elliott said.
Fairmont State University Art, Architecture and Design Department Chair Joel Dugan said the goal was for the mural to serve as a portal to the early 1900's in Mannington.
"With each project that we worked on within Marion County and truly within the state, our goal has been to try to retain the footprints of our ancestors who kind of served as pillars to help to establish communities within the state. When referencing the mural design, it really was an idea of trying to preserve history and trying to make sure that we reflected what was almost an origins mural. It's the origins of how Mannington itself started to become populated," Dugan said.
Dugan and Elliott worked on the design for two to three months. Then, Dugan spent around three weeks painting and completing the mural. Dugan said he worked with around 11 students, some of whom are from Mannington, who helped with clean up or anything he needed.
Mannington Mayor Lora Michael said the project was exciting to watch be completed, almost like a scavenger hunt.
"It was an adventure, even for the people in town. I know I would drive by just about every other day just to see what was finished. It didn't surprise me that Randy did this, he's always been very gracious to his home community. He has always looked out for us with being a county commissioner," Michael said.
Michael said the mural has brightened up the area and students have been using it to take senior pictures in front of.
The mural is located on the back of a 100-year-old building located at 205 Market Street in downtown Mannington.
Dugan and Fairmont State students have also done the Feast of the Seven Fishes mural on Monroe Street and the Marion County history mural on the walls of Palatine Park.
