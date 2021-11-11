FAIRMONT — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 629 on Fairmont Avenue has likely caught the attention of passing cars. Hanging above its front porch is a banner commemorating a century since its founding.
Originally located in downtown on Adams Street, Post 629 has seen much of Fairmont’s history since it was established in 1921. Over the years, its ranks have been populated by veterans from World War I and II, up to more recent engagements such as the campaigns in the Middle East.
But this year, Post 629 accomplished a first in its 100-year history, all-American status.
“This is the first time ever we became and all-American post,” Post Quartermaster John Oliverio said. “You have all-state posts, which means you’re one of the top posts in the state — we pretty much get that every year — but to get all-American you have to be the best of the best nationwide.”
The criteria for becoming an all-American post are rigorous. Maintaining high membership, engaging in successful charity events, having an active membership base and several other standards have to be met.
“This is one of the higher awards a post can get and we got it on our 100th year,” Post Commander Toby Heaney said. “So how appropriate is that?”
While the new accolade shows how much Post 629 means to the the country, what sometimes isn’t so apparent is what the post means to the veterans who fill its ranks.
For many who return from overseas, readjusting to civilian life is a difficult task. Younger veterans may have no experience outside of the armed forces, but membership in the VFW gives them a support system that lets them know they’re not alone.
“The national average for veteran suicides is 22 a day,” Oliverio said. “That’s a big number... but [the VFW] offers them a way to come in, talk with peers that understand what they’re going through, and may have gone through those feelings themselves.”
The support doesn’t just come from the camaraderie in the group, but also by giving veterans a sense of purpose in the community at large.
“For me, the biggest part of [the VFW] is being able to stay active in the community,” Heaney said. “When you’re in the service, you always have an active role in everything that’s happening. A lot of times when you come out [of the service], that need is gone and you don’t have people relying on you. This gives veterans a chance to get back into the community.”
The VFW has two different types of membership. Auxiliary members are family members of a veteran such as a sibling, parent, or grandparent. Full members are veterans themselves.
“To be a full member you have to have been a combat veteran, the auxiliary is just for family members,” Post Senior Vice Commander Tracy Westerman said. “But our auxiliary is just as active in the community as the full members.”
The members of the VFW encourage anyone who is eligible to apply for membership either as an auxiliary member or full member. Applications are online at www.vfwpost629.org.
