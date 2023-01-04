FAIRMONT — An emergency pothole repair has forced the West Virginia Division of Highways to close both southbound lanes of Interstate 79 Thursday morning.
Starting at mile marker 135, both southbound lanes of I-79 will be closed up to mile marker 134.5 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 5.
All southbound traffic will detour onto Exit 135 and cross immediately onto the onramp to continue on I-79 southbound.
All traffic must follow the detour route.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute as delays are expected. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
