FAIRMONT — The Three Rivers Festival pageants are back this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campus of Fairmont State University will host the Three Rivers Festival's Queen and Teen Pageants Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Colebank Hall.
Eight teen contestants and three queen contestants will compete in three areas of interview, active wear and evening gown. Special guests will include Charlotte Bellotte, Miss West Virginia USA 2020 and a former Miss West Virginia Three Rivers Queen; Breanna Pekula, 2020-21 Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals Queen; Lacy Russell, 2020 Miss West Virginia Three Rivers Queen; and Brylee Knotts, 2020 Miss West Virginia Three Rivers Festival Teen.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets for the show are $20 for adults and $10 for students and visiting royalty. At the conclusion of the show, both the 2021 Teen & Queen will be crowned.
The 2021 Junior Royalty Pageant will be held Sunday, May 23 at 3:30 p.m. at Colebank Hall. Fairmont State University will welcome 32 contestants vying for the title of Little Miss (5-7), Junior Miss (8-10) & Junior Teen (11-14). All contestants will compete in fun fashion and evening gown. Junior Teen contestants will additionally compete in an in-person interview with the judges. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 13 & older; 5 and under are free.
The audience will be required to wear masks, follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines & Marion County Health Department’s rules & regulations.
Here are the contestants for Little Miss West Virginia Three Rivers Festival.
Here are the contestants for Junior Miss West Virginia Three Rivers Festival.
Here are the contestants for Junior Teen West Virginia Three Rivers Festival.
Here are the contestants for Teen West Virginia Three Rivers Festival. The winner of the teen pageant will win a $250 cash prize, participate in the 42nd Annual West Virginia Three Rivers Festival and make appearances throughout the state and is also given the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Miss West Virginia Teen USA Pageant.
Here are the contestants for West Virginia Three Rivers Festival Queen. The young woman who is crowned queen will reign over the 42nd Annual West Virginia Three Rivers Festival and win several prizes, including a $1,000 educational cash scholarship and a $500 cash prize. During her reign, she will make appearances throughout the Mountain State and have the opportunity to compete in the 2022 West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals Pageant and the 2022 Miss West Virginia USA Pageant.
