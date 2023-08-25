FAIRMONT — Internet scams become more sophisticated every year, but at their core they still depend on manipulating the most fundamental emotions to prey on the vulnerable, such as fear.
“I was on the computer, I was at one of my regular websites and a window comes up that says, continue,” Regina Dettwalter, a Fairmont senior who was recently scammed, said. “I hit it, continue, and then all kinds of bells and whistles went off. And, this loud voice saying, ‘Your computer has been hacked, please call the customer service number below.’ And so I got very afraid.”
Dettwalter, despite feeling shame, has no reason to feel that way. She is one of over 2 million adults yearly who have had the similar misfortune of falling victim to internet scammers.
In Dettwalter’s case, the whistles and alarms, as well as a hostile voice, are designed to overwhelm a victim’s capacity to think rationally and force them to react. She was given a phone number, which led to a person on the line who claimed they were from Microsoft. During the call, the scammer told Dettwalter that her computer was infected, but would take several hours to fix. That was when the scammer also told her that there was an unauthorized transaction for $8,000 pending against her account, and the only way to resolve it would be to make a duplicate transaction for the same amount.
“I asked if there was any way it could be stopped,” she said. “They said no. And then he said, ‘Wait a minute, let me talk to my supervisor.’ He came back and said, ‘if we do what’s called a duplicate transaction, that will cancel out.’”
That was a lie. Dettwalter lost her life savings, $8,000, to the scammer.
Dettwalter said that if she had been thinking clearly, she would have called her bank to confirm, but the fear kept her on the phone and marching to the scammer’s beat.
John Mangalonzo, press secretary at the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, said that oftentimes finding some sort of a resolution takes place on a case by case basis. He recommends that anyone who is a victim call the consumer protection division of the Attorney General’s office. He also recommends changing any affected passwords immediately. If it’s credit card theft, insurance companies sometimes cover some of those losses by theft.
“It’s always, always important to be aware of everything that’s going on, especially scams like that,” Mangalonzo said. If you have family members who’re older, and vulnerable and things like that, you can relate that information to that loved one. Watch over them.”
However, Joseph Jones, President of Bosco Legal and Investigation Services, said that getting recourse in these cases is extremely difficult. Tracking down bad actors after the fact and recovering money most likely isn’t going to happen. This is due to various tactics scammers use to keep themselves anonymous. Also, local police won’t be able to track down a scammer working out of another country. The internet is global.
However, sometimes banks can help. Jones said the best case scenario is reversing credit card charges or having the bank reimburse a victim. However, it’s not guaranteed and the law surrounding that kind of reimbursement is difficult at best. Obtaining the help of a lawyer when trying to get the bank to reimburse is advised. There have been a lot of improvements in this area of law in the last few years, Jones said.
“It’s important for consumers to know if they have a situation where their money is stolen, and the bank is telling them too bad, so sad,” Jones said. “That’s not necessarily the end of it. There are attorneys who specialize in going after banks if they’re not making good.”
Scams as a topic is one that hits close to home for John Bitzer. He is a senior cybersecurity consultant at Deloitte. His grandparents were the target of one scammer who was able to fool them into thinking one of their grandchildren needed bail money. The scammers were able to find enough information publicly that they could use what should have been private information to trick the grandparents.
In that case, Bitzer said his grandparents weren’t able to retrieve their money either. He is upset by the fact that there are people out there who would target kind people who don’t know any better. It’s part of what inspires him to work in cybersecurity.
There are certain red flags to look out for when a suspected scam is taking place, he said.
“Anyone that asks you for your password for your Social Security number or any other kind of personal identifying information, those are all red flags,” he said. “Most of the time, like 99% of the time, organizations won’t need your full Social Security number to confirm your identity and they won’t need your password to confirm your identity.”
If someone is pretending to be a bank or agency, Bitzer recommends hanging up, and calling back with the number found on the bank or agency’s website to determine if the call is real or not.
Unfortunately, Dettwalter hasn’t found any way to recover her money. However, she wants others to learn from her experience. According to Bitzer and Jones, prevention is key. Taking a deep breath before committing to any action disrupts a scammer’s first tactic, which is to overwhelm the victim. In the meantime, Dettwalter has a GoFundMe set up to help her recover some of her lost savings.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get the full amount back but maybe whatever I get back will be helpful,” she said.
Her GoFundMe is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/regina-dettwalter.
