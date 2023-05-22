FAIRMONT — Prickett's Fort cooked up some memories on Saturday as they presented their first hearth cooking demonstration of the year.
The fort, which was originally built in 1774, welcomed guests this past Saturday to show what cooking was like over 200 years ago. In 1976, a reimagined Prickett's Fort was built for historical and educational purposes.
After purchasing their ticket, visitors were invited to take a stroll outside to observe the surrounding landscape and to join tour groups in order to learn more about the fort itself, the nearby Job Prickett house, and native Americans in West Virginia.
In the center of the fort is the Meeting House, where guests were invited to sit and listen to facts and stories about life in the 18th and 19th Century, as well as watch a recipe from the time period be prepared.
“We are doing a root soup,” said Cordelia Spencer, who has worked at Prickett’s Fort for 19 years. The recipe corresponded with what might have been made during this time of year back in the 17- and 1800s.
“This time of year, there was not a big variety of foods that they would have been cooking. Their winter supplies are kind of dwindling, and it is just one of those simple recipes that they might be having this time of year,” she said.
Despite a centuries long generational gap, Spencer explained that cooking in the 18th and 19th centuries was not very different from how we cook our food today.
“In a lot of ways, it is still the same, the fire being the main difference,” Spencer said. “Preheating the oven for us is 10 minutes, for them it was an hour and a half.”
Spencer also demonstrated different cooking utensils from the time period, such as a popcorn popper, a spider skillet (or a frying pan with three legs), and a toaster, which would hold slices of bread while sitting close to the fire.
“So as far as the cooking techniques, they are really not that different, it is just adjusting to the fire that you have,” Spencer said.
Prickett’s Fort will host their next hearth cooking demo on June 13. Other upcoming events include hosting the Appalachian Black Smith Association on June 10, and Colonial Kids Day on June 21. Regular park admission will apply both days.
