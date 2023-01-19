FAIRMONT — The Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation is $15,000 closer to its fundraising goal.
Wednesday morning, at the Marion County Commission meeting, members from the Prickett’s Fort Foundation were presented a check on behalf of W.Va. Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13.
The windfall comes from Caputo’s discretionary funding through the state’s Local Economic Development Grant program, where legislators work with programs and projects in their districts to apply for state dollars.
Prickett’s Fort applied for Caputo’s help and was officially approved. Wednesday morning, the foundation’s executive director, Greg Bray, left with the check in hand.
Bray said the check will be used for capital improvements around the park, specifically to refurbish, repair and replace parts of the stockade fence that surrounds the replica fort inside the park.
“We’re starting a campaign to raise money to replace the stockade at the historical fort and this money will be used for that,” Bray said. “Fort maintenance is continual year after year. Without that stockade, we can’t serve the public in the manner we want to.”
The campaign’s goal is set at $250,000 and Bray estimates that with this check from the senator, the total raised is close to $40,000.
“We’ve got other fundraising things going on and it’s starting to pick up now,” Bray said.
Caputo is currently in Charleston for the legislative session and was unable to attend the presentation in person. He was represented by Belinda Biafore.
“[Prickett’s Fort] is such a beautiful park and so many people go out to see it every year. Putting wood in the ground to reconstruct what that for was like requires a lot of maintenance,” Caputo said in a phone interview. “When you put wood in the dirt eventually it’ll need replaced. [The fort] has lost some funding... and I wanted to help them.”
The Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation is always taking donations. For more information, visit www.prickettsfort.org.
Also at the County Commission meeting, the commissioners presented several proclamations. One was presented to the Marion County Historical Society honoring Founder’s Day. Two more were presented to HOPE inc. recognizing National Stalking Awareness Month and National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention Month.
Also on the agenda were two items that caused a split among the commissioners. First was an appointment to the Benedum Airport Authority, the governing body of the North Central West Virginia Airport, of which Marion County owns half.
The agenda read that the commission was to appoint the newest commissioner, Bobby Devaul, to replace retired commissioner Randy Elliot. When the item came up, Commissioner Linda Longstreth moved instead to appoint Devaul in place of former board member Jack Clayton.
This caused some confusion for those in attendance and for Commission President Ernie VanGilder, but Devaul seconded the motion and assured them that he was spoken with members of the airport authority and the airport director and that he will be replacing Jack Clayton, who is no longer serving of the board.
The agenda moved to another contentious issue, which was a petition to allow the National Day of Prayer to take place on the stage at Palatine Park. In the spring of 2021, former commission president Randy Elliot disagreed with the organizers of the Day of Prayer about the use of the amphitheater, which he said has never been open to public use.
VanGilder disagreed then and continues to disagree. Wednesday, he sought to allow the Day of Prayer organizers to use the stage.
“This will be the third year [the organizers] will make a request to use the stage and I’ve supported them for the last two years,” VanGilder said.
However, VanGilder was outnumbered. As soon as the item was presented, Longstreth made a motion to remove the item from the agenda and Devaul quickly seconded the motion. The matter was dropped but will likely be brought up again.
The Marion County Commission’s next meeting will be held on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of the J. Harper Meredith Building.
