PRICKETTS FORT — Although settlers in the 18th century didn’t celebrate Christmas the way we do today, the season was an important part of American life.
The historical sites at Prickett’s Fort State Park display how settlers observed Christmas in the 18th and 19th centuries, and how it resembled today’s celebrations.
“During the 18th century as far as Christmas goes, they really didn’t celebrate it even close to the way we celebrate it,” said Greg Bray, director of Prickett’s Fort Foundation. “Their big thing was towards the new year, the settlers celebrated with a sort of tavern-style atmosphere. When you get into the time period of the Job Prickett house, you start seeing Christmas trees and gift exchanges and things like that. Then after the Civil War, it really became commercialized.”
Each year, the staff at Prickett’s Fort hosts Christmas tours of the fort and the Job Prickett house, which are both decorated to commemorate the season. Bray said the decorations are not completely accurate to the time periods of the fort and the Prickett house, but they add another reason for guests to take tours during the winter.
“It has changed over the years but we have done some type of Christmas event since the beginning of the fort in 1956,” Bray said. “We talk about the two different time periods and the way Christmas was celebrated in each one, and we decorate with a lot of wreaths, that type of thing.”
Bray said the fort has been seeing less traffic in general this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the staff has measures in place to adhere to CDC guidelines and keep visitors safe.
“Because of the COVID-19, there are a few things we are not doing the same,” Bray said. “We have to make sure we don’t get too many people in here at one time, and that has been the case all year... We are trying to run people in groups of no more than 10, everybody needs to wear a mask, even our employees are wearing masks.”
Katie Donnelly, a historical interpreter at Prickett’s Fort who leads the tours tells visitors that the way families celebrated Christmas in the 18th century depended largely upon their national heritage and background.
“It depended on where your nation of origin was,” Donnelly said. “We found a lot of staunch Irish families, a lot of German families out here, and those are the people who like to celebrate stuff. So if they would have been able to celebrate Christmas out here on the frontier, it would have been something like maybe having a special dinner or giving a small homemade gift to the children.”
Going into the time period of the Job Prickett, house, Christmas would become more recognizable to modern people, including Christmas trees and gifts.
“It still would have been a very somber day of reflection,” Donnelly said. “We are kind of coming into the period where Christmas is a celebration. Once we get over the the 19th century, the Prickett house, that’s where they do the Christmas that we would recognize today with the Christmas tree and Santa Claus and roast goose and all that.”
Donnelly said she tries to delve into the history of Christmas in the U.S. as much as she can during the tours, and also incorporate information about the general winter living conditions the settlers endured in the 1800s.
“With us doing the guided tours this year, we are very limited on how much information we can get out in a very limited amount of time,” Donnelly said. “So I try to include a little history of Christmas but also history of the fort.”
Daylight tours will take place throughout the rest of this week at the fort, but Bray said it normally gets a large amount of traffic during the candlelight tour that takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. He said the tours the rest of this week will be pretty accommodating to people, because of the lower amount of guests in the park.
“The Saturday night candlelight tour, we had done close to 300 last year, while this year we have done less than 100,” Bray said. “They can just show up, we will try to accommodate them as best we can until we get them on tour.”
The cost of admission at Prickett’s Fort is $8 for adults, $6 for people aged 60 and up, $4 for children ages 6-12 and kids 5 and under have free admission, and tours are available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. until Friday.
