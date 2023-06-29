PRICKETTS FORT — For the last three years, anyone looking for Prickett’s Fort Director Greg Bray knew where they could find him.
Any time Bray had an hour to spare, on the clock or off, he was working to finish the long-anticipated concession stand and rest stop adjacent to the Prickett’s Fort stop along the Mon River Rail Trail.
Wednesday morning, Prickett’s Fort board members, volunteers and representatives joined to finally cut the ribbon and dedicate on The Junction, the newest addition to the fort’s grounds.
“I’m glad to say it’s finally open,” Bray said. “It’s a great facility. There are some things we want to do down here like bring the kayaks down here but we’re still working on that.”
The Junction is located inside the former welcome center below the fort. The building sat vacant for several years before this project officially began in 2019. COVID-19, supply chain issues, staffing problems and finances all continually delayed the final product, but all those issues notwithstanding, the project came in under budget.
The project was estimated to cost around $250,000, with the help of volunteers and the leadership of Bray, it was completed at a cost of around $180,000.
Gary Jack, president of the Prickett’s Fort board, said that Bray’s knowhow and leadership are the only reason projects like this can be done at the park.
“[Bray] is not only a great director administratively, but he can do so much that a guy like me can’t do. With a project like this, I wouldn’t know where to start with the carpentry work, flooring or electrical work. He did most of that,” Jack said. “And he did it all on his spare time. He came down to on top of his regular duties to work on this and we’re very grateful to him.”
The Junction is a step below a full-service restaurant but offers specials and a menu of items like salads, hot dogs and popcorn. The purpose of the stand is to offer a respite for the trail-walkers making their way past the park.
Usually, Prickett’s Fort is more of a scenic landmark to pass through on the trail, however, the addition of The Junction now gives guests a reason to stop by on their walk, run or jog.
The Junction is also right next to a popular boat ramp and fishing spot inside the Prickett’s Fort property. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources frequents the area to patrol the park facilities as well as check on the fishers and boaters on the river. Paul Redford, deputy chief of parks with the WVDNR, spoke at the ribbon cutting and was pleased to see the improvements to Prickett’s Fort that make the park more attractive to the public.
“This is such a great addition to the park. Not only to the park itself, but to the West Virginia State Parks system. We are in the business of providing an experience to our visitors and guests for the state of West Virginia,” Redford said. “To have a facility like that that enhances the experience at Prickett’s Fort State Park is nothing but positive for everyone that enjoys this park.”
Now that The Junction is finally complete, Bray plans to step back and focus on the park’s next major project — raising $350,000 to replace the wooden fence around the replica fort.
Currently the fort’s foundation has raised over $50,000 toward the project but is working diligently to seek grants and donations. To donate to Prickett’s Fort and to its stockade replacement fund, visit www.prickettsfort.org and click, “Ways to give.”
