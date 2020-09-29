PRICKETTS FORT — When Leisha Elliott, executive director of the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau, heard about the Heritage Tourism Award, she knew right away a Marion County staple had a chance of winning.
A recognition given through the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, the Heritage Tourism Award honors organizations that preserve West Virginia history through programming and events. Elliott knew Prickett's Fort fit the qualifications perfectly.
"When we got the email that they were having the award nominations, I didn't give it a second thought to nominate Prickett's Fort for the Heritage Tourism Award," Elliott said. "It's still a great way to learn about the 18th century, it's a beautiful location and I think it's a nice attraction for Marion County and to get people interested in history."
On Monday, Danielle Parker, executive director for the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, presented the award at Prickett's Fort. She said the award recognizes organizations that educate their local communities, as well as tourists who come from out of state to visit.
"It is one of a series of awards that we give out each year," Parker said. "It is focused on tourism that is history-based, and it is focused on preserving cultural heritage and making it fun and educational for visitors and local people to enjoy."
Greg Bray, executive director of the Prickett's Fort Foundation, said it has always been his goal as director to create more programming at the state park.
"It's always good to be honored for things we have done at the park," Bray said. "When I became director in 2012, that was one of my main focuses, to change the programming here. And my first year in, we added about 57 percent more programming here at the park."
Although the coronavirus pandemic has put much of the programming at the park to a stop, Bray said Prickett's Fort is still offering tours, and he also has some events planned for the winter months.
"Things are kind of dragging on this year," Bray said. "We have had to totally change how we do tours here at the park. Our programming is kind of shot for the year.
"But we've got some good things coming up in December."
Elliott pointed out that historic tourism has been growing in West Virginia, especially since the pandemic began. She said even though events have been postponed, the tours the park offer are still good educational opportunities.
"In general, history tourism is becoming very popular, especially in this day and age in the pandemic when people need to be able to distance themselves and do things at their own pace," Elliott said. "This is a great resource for people to come and learn a lot more. They are still able to do their tours, even though some of the specific events that they had planned had to be postponed."
Parker said the award helps to promote an organization that sets an example for similar organizations throughout the entire state. She said Prickett's Fort has not only created good educational programming, but its staff has also done a good job of preserving the fort and demonstrating the lifestyle people would have lived when it was active.
"The award is to highlight a best site, one of the best examples that others can replicate," Parker said. "Prickett's Fort is deserving because they have not only done an excellent job with reproduction of the fort and the buildings they have preserved. They also then developed this programming which brings visitors onto the site to learn and to do different heritage crafts."
Having won this award, Bray encourages people who are interested to visit Prickett's Fort. He also said he has events planned for next year, which will continue what would normally be the touring season at the fort.
"I'd like to encourage people to come out and visit the park," Bray said. "We are doing tours on a daily basis. I have already got the calendar of events ready for next year. We've got a full schedule and hopefully we can get it all in next year."
Elliott said this award gives Prickett's Fort well-deserved recognition, because it has always been an educational resource for people in the county, as well as those from out of state.
"We're really proud of the programming that Prickett's Fort does, and the great attraction it is in Marion County and for the state of West Virginia," Elliott said. "So that they are being recognized for the programs that they do and the folklore they continue with, it's just a great honor that they have that recognition."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.