FAIRMONT — The last 33 years, graduates from all Marion County high schools have gathered to celebrate Project Graduation and this year is shaping up to be no different.
Marion County Project Graduation is known for providing a safe place for high school seniors to celebrate graduating and have some fun with their peers before they move on to the next step in their lives.
Unfortunately, because of a lack of volunteers, this year is the last year MCPG will take place. At least under its current coordinators.
Roberta Steele, a coordinator for MCPG since 1997, is hoping that something even bigger and better comes along to replace Project Graduation.
“It’s devastating to see it end,” said Steele. “Sometimes something has to die in order for something else to revive. So I’m hoping it’s revived in a better and different way.”
Events like Project Graduation take a lot of volunteer hours to organize and, Steele said, in the past few years it’s been hard to find people to help.
“It’s a lot of work,” Steele said. “It takes a lot of people and a lot of volunteers and they’re just not stepping up.”
But this year, Steele and others were determined to make the 2021 event special amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it’s not just for the graduates, but for the memory of Connie VanGilder, one of the major coordinators for MCPG, who passed away in January.
“Plans are in the making for sure,” said Steele.
Steele wants everything to be just as special for everyone in the community as it is for the graduates.
“The adults chaperoning have as much fun as the kids do,” she said. “That’s the reason I do it because there are a lot of kids who attend who wouldn’t have a party otherwise.”
Project Graduation is made possible by the support, volunteering and donations from the community. Steele said the committee is trying to plan everything in the safest way possible with regard to COVID and more info on the specifics of the event will be shared soon.
If businesses or individuals are interested in contributing prizes, donations, games, an event for the evening or in volunteering as a chaperone for the 2021 class, visit MCPG’s website at mcpgwv.org or their Facebook page which has a PayPal link.
Contributions can also be mailed to Marion County Project Graduation P.O. Box 357, Fairmont, WV 26554.
