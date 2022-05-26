MORGANTOWN — Five interns from Project SEARCH graduated from the program Wednesday morning at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, including three from Marion County.
Project SEARCH is an international program for students with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities to gain life skills and practical experience through an unpaid internship in hopes of receiving a full-time job opportunity.
This year’s group of intern graduates included Justin Michael — a Mannington native and 2021 North Marion High graduate; Lane Fox — a Fairmont resident and 2021 East Fairmont High graduate; Julianna “Jules” Heldreth — a Fairmont native and 2021 East Fairmont High graduate; Garrit Neel — a 2022 Grafton High graduate and Ben Chicchi, of Maidsville, and a 2021 University High graduate.
The event was crowded with hospital staff and teachers and families of the graduates. The graduation ceremony began with a speech from Colleen Sybert, WVU Medicine associate vice president of human resources, but several individuals, including West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch and Albert Wright Jr., president of WVU Hospitals and Chief Administrative Officer of WVU Health Systems Michael Grace.
“Graduation in most places is called commencement, so this is a beginning. This is not an ending — it’s a commencement,” Grace said. “It’s a beginning into even bigger and better things.”
The program kicks off just like a regular school year. Interns start at the end of August or beginning of September and they arrive at Ruby Memorial Hospital at 8 a.m. or 8:30 a.m. and leave at 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., depending on travel time, Project SEARCH Coordinator Nick Lafferty said. The first hour at the hospital is spent going over basic life skills in a classroom session.
“One of the interns was struggling with his driving permit test, so we were able to do some practice tests with him and he actually passed his permit test when he was with us here,” Lafferty said.
The program also helped participants with regular life skills attainment as well.
“One of the interns wanted to learn how to open up a bank account or what to expect when you get that first pay stub from your job. You know, because an 18 or 19 year old kid is not expecting to see that big chunk of change taken out for taxes and things like that. So, that can be a shock to the system, so we talk about that before it happens,” Lafferty said.
They start by taking time to adjust to working at the hospital before being assigned a rotation placement based on something they might be interested in pursuing as a job. Interns serve three rotations over the course of the program and by the end, they have an idea of what kind of work they like.
For example, graduate Justin Michael said he didn’t enjoy working in the radiology department as much as working in the nutrition department because radiology was not as consistently fast-paced. He will start in the nutrition department in four to six weeks, he said.
The five graduates were presented their diplomas by a WVU Medicine employee they worked with over the year. Out of the five graduates, four already have jobs lined up.
Graduate Julianna “Jules” Heldreth has already started her dream job at Bright Horizons Child Development Center at WVU Hospitals.
“It has been a huge pleasure to get to know Jules, she definitely has the right name because I continue to say what a gem she is at our center... One of the things that I look forward to every morning, that is unique out of our 86 employees, is a text from Jules asking ‘Where will I be this morning?’ and when I respond, she always says ‘Yay, it’s going to be a great day...’ her response is always positive. We are so happy and honored to be part of your dream job,” Heldreth’s diploma presenter, Amy Cook Director of WVU Medicine Child Development Center managed by Bright Horizons said.
Lafferty said he is proud of this year’s students and is looking forward to doubling the program, with 10 students enrolled, next year.
“The bigger picture of the program, in general, is employment. So, to get these kids in and get them to where they need to be to be employed is the best feeling, for me. That’s where the sense of accomplishment is for me — for them to accomplish a goal they set from the beginning of the program,” Lafferty said.
Michael said he feels great to be graduating.
“It’s been great today. My family came. It’s been a real pleasure to have them here to watch me graduate... I’m excited to make some money,” Michael said.
