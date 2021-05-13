MORGANTOWN — The international Project SEARCH program at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting high school students with disabilities from Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, and Preston counties to be part of its 2022 class.
Ruby Memorial serves as a Project SEARCH host business, one of 620 sites across 47 states and 10 countries.
“We are excited to meet our next class of interns and watch them grow as they gain new skills that will help make them more marketable in the workforce,” said Colleen Sybert, WVU Medicine associate vice president of human resources.
Sybert said the first class of interns will graduate at the end of the month.
“It has been a privilege to watch them grow and find areas where they can truly shine,” she said.
Whitney Hatcher, manager of Volunteer Services and Project SEARCH business liaison said Ruby Memorial is the first host sight for Project SEARCH in West Virginia.
This year, five students are scheduled to graduate. Three students are from Marion County and two students are from Taylor County. The students started their internships in September, which Hatcher said, involved a bit of a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The way the program works is the first three weeks the students are at the hospital they have an orientation period where they learn their way around the hospital, meet different people, and different departments they may end up interning in.
“Once the three-week orientation is over they go out into their first rotation. Their first rotation is something they’re interested in, something they think they might want to do,” Hatcher said.
The rotation lasts for 9-10 weeks. All the skills learned in their rotations are routine systematic tasks, such as assembly, clerical duties, courier services, sterilization, stocking, transportation and environmental skills.
After their first rotation, students return to the classroom for a week. Students update their resumes, learn new skills, talk to recruiters and practice interview skills.
Students then go into their second rotation which Hatcher said is more of a challenge rotation. It’s something the students may or may not want to do.
They repeat the classroom period after their second rotation, also starting to apply for jobs before they go back into their third rotation.
“This internship is normally where they figure out what they want to do. They start really honing in, in their spare time, on where they want to work and of course some of them decide they want to work right here at Ruby and others decide they want to apply in other areas,” Hatcher said.
The main goal of the program is the students can get competitive employment within the communities they live in. Each day the students come to Ruby they spend an hour in the morning in a classroom setting and learn a number of different things. They also spend 30 minutes a day journaling each afternoon.
Hatcher’s role with Project SEARCH is finding what departments the students will rotate into. Prior to the students showing up to their internship Hatcher went around to the different departments to see if they would be interesting in having the students work there.
Hatcher also serves as the manager of the gift shop in the hospital. If an intern comes to the hospital and wants to do an internship rotation through the gift shop, those skills can translate into retail skills outside of the hospital.
One intern had a rotation in the nutrition department. Hatcher said the student could take those skills and work in any food industry.
“Our job is to get them to see that they can truly do anything. There’s nothing beyond their grasp,” Hatcher said.
Two students who participated in the program this year will start jobs next week at Ruby, another student has offers for two jobs, and two other students are actively interviewing for jobs.
Students who are interested in the 2022 internship program must be between 18-21 years old. They will go through an application process and an assessment day. Applications are due back by May 18 and can be turned into school guidance counselors.
Hatcher said it has been hard to find students interested in the program. She said there were 12 applicants last year before the pandemic hit. Assessment day was scheduled to be March 19 after the pandemic shut down the world on March 16.
“When March happened, everybody was sitting at home waiting for what happens next, and I think a lot of people really truly believed that six to 12 weeks later we were going to emerge and be fine and everything would go back to normal,” Hatcher said.
She said, because of this, it was hard to recruit the first class of students, but Project SEARCH was lucky enough to have the five students go through the program.
“In a year, where a lot of students worked remotely and stayed home, they had the ability to come to the program, other than the snow days, all year and thrive in this environment. I think it’s truly a success story,” Hatcher said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.