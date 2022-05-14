FAIRMONT — The Marion Regional Development Corp. was named master developer of the old Coke Works Site in East Side May 11 by Fairmont City Council.
This means the economic development agency will begin working to develop the Fairmont Transportation Research Campus, an autonomous vehicle testing and research site. According to MRDC President Nick Fantasia, the goal is to complete water and sewer funding this year and dirt funding completed the following year, to allow black top to be laid sometime in 2024.
“So if all the dominoes lined up right, we could potentially have a significant piece of this done in 60 months,” Fantasia said.
Many details of the build have been planned out, but MRDC does not have all of the estimated $32.7 million they need for the project that is gaining interest in the sector. Fantasia said several big names in autonomous research and vehicle development have been in contact with the MRDC since he project was made public.
Some of the people Fanstasia and MRDC Executive Director Allen Staggers have reached out to include Argo, Honda and the FBI, who have all mentioned different research and testing ideas.
“There’s lots of work to do and, as Nick said earlier, every time we’ve talked to somebody, we see different opportunities and possibilities,” Staggers said.
At the city council meeting May 11, Fantasia told council members he looked forward to having them at the ribbon cutting. Fantasia and Staggers met with council twice before the resolution to present the project and answer questions. Both said the process went exactly as they wished.
“Council has been a sincere, collaborative partner... this council has done everything in council’s power to help this project be successful,” Fantasia said.
“From the time we first went to council with sort of a citizens petition to brief them on the project, and ultimately to come to this resolution — that’s happened as quickly as we would have hoped for,” Staggers said.
The goal is to have a race track, research buildings and possible aquatic autonomous vehicle testing at the facility. They would also partner with West Virginia University, Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community and Technical College. At the start of the project, Fantasia said an estimated 100 jobs will be created and by the end of five years, 750 permanent jobs in a new industry will be part of Fairmont.
One of the “Boots on the ground,” people who have helped the MRDC make connections in the autonomous vehicle industry, is Jackie Beckwith, who is the manager of advocacy and government relations at the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, which is based in Arlington, Virginia.
Beckwith represents individuals and companies in the autonomy industry. Specifically, she works with self-driving tractor trailers, robot delivery bots and autonomous vehicles that transport goods, instead of people. After the passing of House Bill 4787 in West Virginia State Legislature, she thinks West Virginia could be a great place for the industry.
She also talked about the negative stigma that people can have when it comes to autonomous research (For example: robots taking over the world) and wants to be a voice that people can connect with to help with some of the fear.
“If anybody’s ever interested to learn more, we want to be upfront and transparent with the technology, and we’re not hiding anything,” Beckwith said.
Fantasia said he is looking forward to the opportunity to create a transformational change in the economy and to place a West Virginia University flag in Fairmont.
“For the last 25 years, we’ve been a typical ‘rust belt’ community, but we’ve benefited from the health care expansion, and we’ve benefited from the academic and high tech expansion. So, Marion County is one of five counties that sees positive GDP... This gives us a seat at a whole new table,” Fantasia said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.