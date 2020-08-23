Human trafficking protest

FAIRMONT — More than 30 demonstrators carried signs and waved at vehicles Saturday along the Gateway Connector in East Side Fairmont to raise awareness about human and child trafficking. Members of Bikers for Christ and Operation Underground Railroad came together with the help of protest organizer Holly Smith. Demonstrators carried signs that read “Children are not for sale!,” “Every 30 seconds, someone becomes a slave,” and “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

FAIRMONT — More than 30 demonstrators carried signs and waved at vehicles Saturday along the Gateway Connector in East Side Fairmont to raise awareness about human and child trafficking. Members of Bikers for Christ and Operation Underground Railroad came together with the help of protest organizer Holly Smith. Demonstrators carried signs that read “Children are not for sale!,” “Every 30 seconds, someone becomes a slave,” and “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Tags

Recommended for you