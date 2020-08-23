FAIRMONT — More than 30 demonstrators carried signs and waved at vehicles Saturday along the Gateway Connector in East Side Fairmont to raise awareness about human and child trafficking. Members of Bikers for Christ and Operation Underground Railroad came together with the help of protest organizer Holly Smith. Demonstrators carried signs that read “Children are not for sale!,” “Every 30 seconds, someone becomes a slave,” and “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
Protest raises awareness about human trafficking
Daily Comics
Obituaries
Gary Sherman Myers, 74, of Fairmont passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born July 18, 1946 at Fairmont General Hospital, a son of the late Kenneth Sherman and Goldie Jean Myers. He graduated from Monongah High School then Fairmont State College. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree and teach…
Carrie Mae Mason Thompson, 88, of Chatham Hill, Farmington, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Fairmont. She was born October 31, 1931 in Rivesville, a daughter of the late Kelly and Alberta Neal Mason. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, and a member of …
Gary Sherman Myers, 74, of Fairmont passed away on August 20, 2020. He was born July 18, 1946 at Fairmont General Hospital, a son of the late Kenneth Sherman and Goldie Jean Myers. He graduated from Monongah High School then Fairmont State College. He obtained his Bachelor's Degree and teach…
Ernest Guy Linderman, 86, of Fairmont, passed away August 20, 2020. He was born June 23, 1934. Arrangements are under the care of Domico Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Most Popular
Articles
- Black pastors confront city council member over social media racial slur
- Fairmont City Council Member Bledsoe calls Black house delegate "satanic"
- Brown has his eye on freshman QB Greene
- From planning to execution, Marion County Schools is moving forward for the fall semester
- Monongah Volunteer Fire Department honored
- O-line among camp positives thus far after last year's struggles
- WVU athletes get stuck with hilarious nicknames over the years
- North Marion shows its potential, avenges state tourney with win vs. Fairmont Senior
- Lady Bees eyeing big things this season
- From energy to play calls, new atmosphere changes a lot for WVU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.