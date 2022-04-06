FAIRMONT — The public got a chance to know several school board candidates Tuesday at a public forum.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Women’s Club of Fairmont for the event.
Six of the eight names that will be on the ballot came out to Fairmont State’s campus to answer questions from the public about what to expect if they are elected. Tuesday’s forum was also attended by a write-in candidate in the Middletown district.
The candidates answered the questions in the order their names will appear on the May 10 ballot. First to answer was Jack Oliver, who is running in the Middletown district. He is a local accountant, businessman and consultant.
Oliver focused on his experience in problem solving and fiscal responsibility. He was blatant in pointing out what he believes are failures of the previous superintendent.
He brought up “wasteful spending” on assistant superintendents and said that the board needs to be more fiscally responsible.
“I grew up and graduated from this school system, I have grandchildren and greatgrandchildren who are in the system now,” Oliver said. “I would like to see the students of Marion County get a really good education compared to what they’re getting now.”
Next up was political and social advocate Nicole Walls, who is running in the Middletown district. Walls has has garnered a following on social media via her vocal feelings regarding the school system.
Walls has children in the system now and said she’s become invested because of their involvement. Her focus was on transparency, accountability and responsibility.
“I had to put my money where my mouth is. I decided to stop telling everyone to stand up to fight, I had to do it myself. That’s why I’ve decided to run for the board,” Walls said. “I’d like to raise the morale of who we are... and I know our school system can be as great as we believe it can be.”
Next on the panel was incumbent Tom Dragich, who is defending his seat in the Palatine district. Dragich boasts a staggering tenure of 36 years in Marion County Schools and has been a vocal advocate of teachers during his time on the board of education.
Dragich used his experience in the system as grounds for his reelection, having acted as principal at both Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont High Schools and countless positions in the community, he said his work speaks for itself.
“I’m running for reelection because I’m excited for the future of Marion County,” Dragich said. “We have a superintendent who has a vision for what we need to do and I think I need to be a part of it.”
Next to Dragich was his fellow incumbent, Donna Costello, who is defending her seat in the West Augusta district. Costello harped on her efforts to include the northern half of the county and her transparency in her time on the board over the last four years.
Costello faces the least crowded race on the ballot, facing only one opponent, Jamie Crigler, who did not attend Tuesday’s forum. Costello said she’s running for reelection because she believes her work isn’t finished yet.
“I served as mayor for Farmington... when I handed over the keys in Farmington, I knew I was done, but still had the commitment to serve,” Costello said. “At the end of the day I’m running for reelection because my heart told me I wasn’t done.”
Beside her was George Boyles, who is running against Dragich in the Palatine district. Boyles is a local businessman and accountant.
A self-described “numbers guy,” Boyles said his chief concern, if he were elected, would be to make sure the district is financially responsible above all else.
He also said he would take very seriously giving back to the community and making sure tax dollars are well placed.
“My main goal would be to look at expenditures and make sure we’re getting the best bang for our buck,” Boyles said. “If you look at a business or a school system, the board’s goal is to hire the superintendent and.. give them the ability to create a productive space and it’d be my job to ask questions and I will do that.”
Current Fairmont City Councilmember Barry Bledsoe will be next on the ballot, running for the seat in the Middletown district. Bledsoe leaned on his experience with boards and within the community as the reason he’d be the best fit for the job.
He said his priorities would be the students, teachers, staff and facilities and making sure those things are taken care of within the finances available to the district.
“We have to make sure we are efficient with what we have,” Bledsoe said. “The students are the reason we are here, sometimes I feel we need to refocus and remember why we’re here.”
Last on at the panel was Mariah Cunningham, who is a write-in candidate for the Middletown district seat. Cunningham pointed to her youth and fresh outlook for why she’d be the best candidate.
Cunningham also talked about her recent work in the community as part of the Leadership Marion program and the wealth of connections she could bring to the school system.
“I have gone through these schools, I’ve gone through these systems, I understand what the needs are and have the ability to work collaboratively,” Cunningham said. “I understand there are problems we can’t fix as a board on our own. We need to make sure that we know better and do better.”
Last on the ballot is Robin Blair, who did not attend Tuesday’s forum. She is running for the Palatine district.
