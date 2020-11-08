FAIRMONT — If the Marion County Board of Education were to implement a wish-list for all projects and improvements related to public school buildings during the next decade, the total cost would be more than $246 million.
That’s how much money it would take to upgrade or improve various Marion County school facilities to bring them up to optimal condition for student and faculty comfort and safety. The details of the wish-list are outlined in the school board’s 2020-2030 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Planning report, which goes up for public review this week.
The document’s findings will be discussed at public hearings across the county this week. The public can give input about the plan Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at North Marion High, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Fairmont Senior High, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at East Fairmont High, which will be followed by a special session of the BOE.
“The purpose of the plan is to simply give the school system a roadmap or guide for facilities in the county. Every 10 years, the state requires we renew this plan. It’s a vehicle we can use to leverage funds to refresh or renovate a building, build a new building, and update systems within a building,” said Randy Farley, superintendent of schools.
Farley said the plan is not a budget, but is a way for the school board to price and prioritize nearly every physical aspect regarding its many buildings and their interiors and exteriors.
“It’s not a funding plan, it’s a plan for the facilities. It’s a way for us to do an update or an amendment, if needed, because sometimes a situation arises with a building that needs addressed. We do a big plan like this one every 10 years and then there’s a yearly update,” Farley said.
There are 22 schools in Marion County, including three high schools.
The four oldest facilities are Mannington Middle (built in 1902), Barnes Alternative Learning Center (1905), Marion County Adult and Community Education Center (1912) and East Park Elementary (1913).
The average county school facility is 69.5 years old.
During the next 10 years, more than $189 million is expected to be needed for exterior and interior maintenance and upgrades alone. Building additional schools and expanding existing structures will also be needed.
Farley said the projected figures aren’t exact because costs are subject to change due to various factors, such as market conditions and basic material supply and demand.
“We have ballpark figures based upon School Board Authority calculations and those numbers are guesstimates which may very well change,” Farley said.
The projected total cost of $246,234,988 for implementing all projects and improvements identified in the Comprehensive Education Facilities Planning document breaks down as follows: Elementary schools: $43,622,098; middle schools: $57,543,876; high schools: $69,517,712; other school facilities: $12,449,462; county technical center: $8,703,840; and new schools: $54,398,000.
The Thrasher Group, a Bridgeport-based engineering company, and San Antonio, Texas-based ALPHA Facilities Assessments, a global provider of asset management services, were contracted to calculate the estimated costs for the proposed projects that are outlined in the plan.
“They try to be quite comprehensive in looking at every building and noting what might be outdated or in need of replacement based on an average lifespan,” said Farley. “They’ll look at a boiler system, for instance, and figure out it’s lifespan to determine if we’re under or over it. All those types of things help us make decisions for the future.”
The Marion County Board of Education would need to utilize all its funding sources, as well as additional others, in order to cover the multiple projects identified in the plan.
The board will attempt to raise $95,918,494 in local funding, regular levy, and excess levy funds to help pay for some of the projects identified in the plan.
Since 1950, Marion County has operated with a school levy that has provided numerous improvements in schools, ranging from major additions, to roofs, lockers, HVAC systems and electrical and lighting upgrades.
“We’ve been fortunate in previous years because we’ve always had the levy, which gives us capital improvement money each year,” Farley said.
The board could look to fund $27,199,000 for new school construction, for instance. It also has the potential to request the state School Board Authority provide a 50% match on any projects. Other funds — $87,727,155 — could be requested in SBA Needs project funding and $35,845,339 in SBA Major Improvement Project funding.
“Once you get the plan put together, there are different ways to fund it based upon bonds, levies, the state aid formula, SBA funds, and any other district funds you may have,” Farley said.
Prior to her election to the school board, BOE President Mary Jo Thomas chaired the 2010-2020 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Planning Committee. Thomas stressed the importance of looking forward several years in order to proactively plan what school facilities will be needed to meet student population demand.
“It’s important to have an overall comprehensive plan to look are where you are, what your needs are, and what your wants are. There are times to be realistic, but there are also times to dream big regarding where you’d like to see the county and its schools over the next 10 years,” she said.
Thomas said the drafting of the plan is a grassroots exercise and the local school board has always tried to include voices from all parts of the county.
“As a board member, you’re really not involved in it. This is truly citizens working together to do this. The board will get involved later on in the process when the public hearings begin,” she said. “While you’re required to have only one public hearing, Marion County has always had a hearing in each of the high school areas to provide people a better opportunity to give their input. And I’m very pleased that that’s what we do.”
Marion County Schools have a total of 738 employees. Student enrollment has been consistent during the past decade with approximately 565 students per grade level. There are approximately 7,966 students enrolled in county schools at the moment. However, that was not always the reality.
From 1950 to 2000, the county’s population dropped by 21.5 percent. Future projections for Marion County foresee a continued population decline between 2020 and 2030.
Over the past decade, Marion County itself has maintained a steady population with approximately 56,500 residents in the county, but the number of students who receive free and reduced lunch has increased since 2009. During the current school year, more than 54% of the Marion County student population qualifies for free and reduced lunch.
School board member James Saunders said public participation and listing an item on the 10-year educational facilities plan is essential if a project is going to come to fruition.
“There are a lot of eyes on it. The community has to be part of the comprehensive plan if we’re going to go to the School Building Authority to get funding,” he said.
Saunders provided a few examples from the current plan.
“This time, I notice the committee has included new roofs for all the schools because all we’re doing is patching them right now. You patch, you patch, you patch, but eventually the roofs have to be fixed. It’s a high cost. But if we go to the SBA or a major improvement plan or emergency help, it has to be listed on there,” he said.
“White Hall needs additional space because they’re teaching in little units they’ve put there. That has to be part of the plan, too. Fairview also needs additional space, so that’s on there. Barrackville has asked for a gym, so that’s on there, too,” Saunders said.
The forward-looking document was developed by members of the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Planning Committee, a cross-section of 41 individuals from around the county who worked both collectively and in subcommittees to develop the plan’s content.
Fairmont business owner Nick Fantasia, who served on the planning committee, said it’s important to have voices from outside the school system when thinking long-term.
“I think the biggest reason you bring outside opinions into surveys like this 10-year study is to get a diverse perspective. The people within the school system are looking at curriculum and test scores and how to deliver their product,” Fantasia said. “But from an economic development standpoint, when you’re trying to bring in companies and people to live in our community, you have to recognize the average age of our school buildings is nearly 70 years old and our newest high school is going to be 30 years old in a year.”
Fantasia said schools are among the biggest concerns for any business or family that’s considering relocating to an area.
“If we’re going to attract new industry and citizens, we need to make sure our best foot is forward. The core decision-makers for people moving into our area are the school system, healthcare, and our quality of life,” Fantasia said. “We have a beautiful quality of life, but our school system and healthcare are something we have to work on regularly.”
