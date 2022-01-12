CHARLESTON — State representatives made the trek to Charleston a few days early this year.
Gov. Jim Justice called for a special session of the state legislature last Saturday at 10 p.m., having both houses convene three days earlier than scheduled to discuss bills which Justice says will, “incentivize businesses to locate in West Virginia, and on attempting to retain and grow our population.”
Justice has been hinting for weeks that his State of the State address to be held Wednesday will have something big in store for West Virginia. With his push to pull the legislature together days early, it’s easy to tell he’s trying to finish a deal before his announcement.
“I’m certainly willing to confirm there is likely to be a big announcement on that same magnitude... about $2.7 billion,” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said in published reports.
The delegates weren’t at liberty to say the name of the corporation planning a multi-billion-dollar steel mill in the Mountain State, but media outlets have reported that Nucor Corp. of Charlotte, North Carolina, recently acknowledged evaluating locations in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania for expansion.
The company’s published steel mill plans meet the $2.7 billion price tag the speaker confirmed.
Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D-51, of Morgantown, said that before Monday, she didn’t know much about the proposal, but after the first day of the special session, she’s having mixed feelings.
“I’m feeling more comfortable after today... they appear to be a company that is more environmentally responsible, so that would be good,” Fleischauer said. “But I have mixed feelings. [The company] said it is non-union... and I think we need time to see if this is for real.”
As of Tuesday night, the House of Delegates passed all six bills presented. Monday, the state senate suspended constitutional rules in order to pass all six bills in three quick votes.
Fleischauer voted in favor of all six bills in the house.
“We’ve been taken advantage of as a state before, and I hope that’s not the case here,” she said. “I want to have the time to ensure that this is legitimate, but the governor’s staff are very enthusiastic.”
Several of the democratic state senators have decried the rushed vote.
“Any time we put West Virginians to work, that’s a good thing,” Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, said in published reports. “But, I want us to be cautious. We’re talking about a lot of money.”
The first of the six is a bill “to provide certain tax incentives, based upon certain investment and employment thresholds, to promote development and expansion of new labor and capital intensive heavy industry in this State.”
The five other bills are supplemental appropriations bills, which, if passed, will essentially budget a spending agreement between the state and the mystery company.
The proposal calls for the company to invest $500 million in West Virginia, at which point the state will reimburse the steel company $125 million, then even more money after the company reaches $750 million invested.
Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, of Fairmont, hopes this type of investment by outside companies is something that continues to happen in West Virginia.
“I’m hopeful about a lot of the economic development opportunities they’re talking about. This could bring a lot of manufacturing jobs to the state,” Garcia said. “But I’m also in the process of verifying a lot of information and understanding where a lot of this money will be coming from.
“Any time a big company is looking at West Virginia and there’s an opportunity to try and bring jobs that are high wage jobs... I’m in favor of doing whatever we can within reason to make West Virginia an attractive location.”
Delegates Guy Ward and Phil Mallow were not available for comment before deadline.
More information is expected to be revealed in the coming days, and an official announcement is expected with the governor’s State of the State address, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
